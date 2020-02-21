Cushman: You really don't know it all

We have two dogs as part of our household. Bunny is a 20-pound rescue whom our daughter, Maggie, found seven years ago. Bunny is quick, excitable, fun and can jump a very long way. She likes getting petted and will jump in your lap if requested — but not for long. She’s the barker in our home. She barks at visitors, squirrels, people walking by and even herself in the mirror. She often doesn’t appear to know why she’s barking; she just knows she has to bark. We call it “Bunny-barking” and tend to ignore it.

Midnight, a black 80-pound Labrador, is the matriarch of the house, with a gray muzzle and a persistent manner. She’s loving and attentive and will nudge your hand or your leg until you pet her. Once you begin, it’s hard to stop; if you do, she will nudge you again, and again, repeatedly. It’s only after a few minutes of failing to elicit a response that she will finally give up and “go lie down.” She does not bark unless accidentally stepped on, so when she barks, we pay attention. She ignores a lot, only paying attention to what physically hurts her.