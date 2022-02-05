Cuthbert-Millett: Jim Bridger lesson clear: Customers and communities pay when utility and state officials close eyes to coal realities

The news about the Jim Bridger Coal Plant in southwest Wyoming has a lot of folks trying to understand what is really going on. The Governor says one thing, Rocky Mountain Power says another, conservation groups say something else, and then most recently the Environmental Protection Agency has weighed in too. What it really boils down to is this: Rocky Mountain Power hastened the demise of the coal plant by not addressing its pollution issues.

Basically, the top brass at the utility and the state government had the power to plan for a long-known reality around coal pollution clean-up and simply didn’t. That evasive approach from utility and government officials helped them avoid what they thought would be difficult conversations over the years. In fact, this inaction from leaders is what created an “emergency” situation for Wyoming customers and communities.

Rocky Mountain Power and the state knew that the Jim Bridger coal plant needed to cut its smokestack nitrogen oxide pollution way back in 2014. That’s eight years ago. It’s all part of Clean Air Act provisions to reduce haze pollution at national parks and wilderness areas, pollutants that also affect people’s respiratory health. Those provisions date back to 1999 — more than 20 years ago. Literally every other power company in the West has taken steps over the years to deal with this reality affecting their coal plants, but not Rocky Mountain Power at Bridger.

Rocky Mountain Power took the approach that it could just bully its way around coal pollution cleanup at Bridger. But that attitude puts customers like me at risk. Like everyone, my family depends on affordable power bills. That affordability comes from the utility doing adequate planning and analysis for how much power our electric system needs and how to provide that power from generation resources that are the most affordable option.

Rocky Mountain Power’s co-owner at the Jim Bridger coal plant, Idaho Power, has recognized this reality, as have the utility’s customers in Oregon and Washington. This means if the Governor really gets his wish to save coal, only Wyoming customers are going to be left paying the bills. There just aren’t enough of us to make that work and keep our power bills low.

By ignoring the need for pollution control at the Jim Bridger power plant, Rocky Mountain Power now has a resource “plan” that not only violates the Clean Air Act but also fails to consider whether closure of one of the units to cut pollution would be the smartest thing to do financially for customers.

In short, Rocky Mountain Power’s willful ignorance and wishful thinking leaves it scrambling to figure out a Plan B when Plan A was right in front of it the whole time. Corporate executives are gambling with our utility bills, so they can afford to throw caution to the wind. The rest of us don’t have that luxury. Workers, communities and bill-payers are served better with a conservative approach that acknowledges reality and plans ahead.

And then there is our state government and the mantra you hear from the halls of the capitol that coal is a cheap abundant resource, and we can apparently run our coal plants forever, environmental and cost consequences be damned. By screaming that “not on [his] watch” will coal plants be closed, the Governor is ignoring basic facts. Coal generates a mere fraction of the power it did a decade ago, losing market edge to lower cost renewable energy and natural gas. This reality is coming crashing home to Wyoming, especially as we grapple with the need to reduce carbon pollution to avert catastrophic climate change. The Governor and Rocky Mountain Power want to appear like they’re doing something, but they are actually putting the burden on citizens like us.

Let’s call on the Governor to work with Rocky Mountain Power and EPA to find a path forward that keeps power rates low, helps address any job loss and tax revenue consequences of an early coal plant closure, and ensures that Wyoming isn’t standing in the way of cleaner electricity. I’m confident that this can be achieved, but it’s time to roll up our sleeves and get to work.

Elizabeth Cuthbert-Millett is a resident of Laramie Wyoming.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0