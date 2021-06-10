Daemen: Can we encourage domestic production of clean energy minerals?

As Congress prepares to vote on a national infrastructure bill, one of the mysteries is why it has taken so long to recognize the need for more domestic production of critically important minerals and metals in the United States. Unless we have control of the materials that drive our economy, we place our security in the hands of countries whose policies are not always in our best interests.

One of the minerals whose supply chain is most at risk is polysilicon, also called poly-Si, a mineral used in most solar energy applications. Solar energy is the fastest growing power source in the world, accounting for nearly half of all new electricity generating capacity. But polysilicon's price has quadrupled in the past year, which could have a chilling effect on the production of solar panels and other clean energy technologies. What's more, the United States depends heavily on China for polysilicon. The world's four largest producers of the mineral are Chinese companies.