de Rugy: Coronavirus pandemic infected by a spirit of generosity

While many of us turn to the government for answers to the COVID-19 pandemic, others rightfully seek solutions from the private sector. Last week, the Hoover Institution’s Russ Roberts asked his many Twitter followers to help “create a list of voluntary (non-coercive) actions taking place right now to reduce COVID-19 spread or impact.” The answers are too inspiring not to share.

First, many of Roberts’ followers shared a list of the benefits offered by their employers that help to alleviate workers’ financial hardships or ensure their health is protected. For instance, Walmart, Target, Gap and many other firms announced that they will provide up to two weeks of paid leave to every worker who is sick or taking care of sick family members.

Even companies that rely on self-employed contractors are stepping up during this crisis. Uber, for example, emailed its customers to inform them that “Any driver or delivery person who is diagnosed with COVID-19 or is individually asked to self-isolate by a public health authority will receive financial assistance for up to 14 days while their account is on hold,” adding, “We’ve already helped drivers in some affected areas, and we’re working to quickly implement this worldwide.”