de Rugy: It's resolution time for Congress and the administration

Mark Twain once wrote, “New Year’s is a harmless annual institution, of no particular use to anybody save as a scapegoat for promiscuous drunks, and friendly calls, and humbug resolutions, and we wish you to enjoy it with a looseness suited to the greatness of the occasion.” I love this quote, which is unfortunately all too accurate. Yet, I can’t help but hope that as this new year begins, some in Congress and in the administration might find it worthwhile to follow a few resolutions that I offer below.

First, don’t apply new tariffs.

Last year’s trade policy was chaotic. This was largely a result of the president’s random announcements, often on Twitter, that he’d apply tariffs on goods coming into the country. In some cases, the tariffs were meant to negotiate radically different trade deals than the ones we already had, a goal never achieved so far. In other cases, tariff threats were a way to get foreign governments to do things that have nothing to do with trade, such as reducing the number of immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border or forcing Brazil and Argentina to somehow keep economic turmoil from causing the value of their currencies to fall. In yet other instances, the president’s announcements seemed to be triggered by some weird need to show that he’s still in control and untamed.