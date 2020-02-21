de Rugy: Sanders' economic plan looks like a duck, despite how some quack

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When Sanders talks about socialism, he isn’t likely talking about the massive expropriation of property rights, nationalizing all businesses or eliminating all but one — the state’s — television channel. Nor is he really talking about Denmark’s socialism. But even if one assumes that Sanders would not ramp up government intervention beyond what he now promises, what he already has on the table is much more than run-of-the-mill Democratic programs.

Leaving aside the fact that Denmark is a nation of 5.6 million people with the GDP of Wisconsin, by most measures, it’s much more economically free than it is socialist. In fact, Denmark has recently scaled back its welfare state and set limits on Danes’ fiscal burdens. The country is more open to trade than the United States is.

Yes, Denmark’s government is still too big, but it has cut spending, lowered taxes on capital and allowed for more flexibility in hiring and firing workers. It has also allowed more competition in public schools and health care. In these aspects, Denmark is very different from what Sanders aspires to implement in the United States.