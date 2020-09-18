de Rugy: The Export-Import Bank's China program lacks vision

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Industrial policy that uses tariffs and subsidies to pick economic winners is once again in vogue among intellectuals. The rationale is to prevent China from “dominating” the global market with its subsidies while boosting American jobs and manufacturing. While I believe it’s unwise to mimic China’s policies to tamp down the danger of its authoritarianism, I’m amazed at cynics who support such policies but make no effort to adopt a serious strategic plan to achieve this goal.

To see why, look no further than their sudden conviction that the New Deal-era U.S. Export-Import Bank, Uncle Sam’s official export credit agency, is the ideal vehicle to fight China.

It’s no secret that I believe the government should not subsidize exporting companies. Vast research shows that, while subsidies might prop up the direct recipients, governments that subsidize harm their economies overall. That said, in the name of national security or geopolitical concerns, these principles may sometimes be traded off against other concerns.