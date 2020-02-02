Degenfelder: Governor’s executive order will increase bureaucracy and harm business

My biggest concern is that as state bureaucracy and regulations grow, we continue to send a message to companies that Wyoming is not open for business. Especially so for the businesses that pay the vast majority of taxes to run our state and local governments and most importantly, our schools. In 2018, oil and gas pumped in over $1.3 billion in taxes to the state. According to the Wyoming Taxpayers Association, a family of three pays $3,070/year in taxes and receives over $27,600/year in tax supported services. This does not come as a result of taxing the retail and service sectors. This luxury is a direct result of mineral taxes. Annually, the oil and gas industry contributes over $5 billion in gross domestic product to our economy. Agriculture and tourism combined account for less than $2.5 billion. Over 40 years an individual only pays half of what it costs to educate one child K-12. Increasing state government and regulations on the state’s largest taxpayer is not a good idea.