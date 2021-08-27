Degenfelder: UW hire demonstrates hypocrisy

Editor's note: While Steve Degenfelder is a valued member of the Star-Tribune Editorial Board, the following guest column is Degenfelder's personal opinion and has not been reviewed or discussed by the board.
I read with great disappointment the hiring of Sharon Buccino by the University of Wyoming College of Law and the blatant bias of her course description offered in the upcoming fall semester at the University. This is another example of the hypocrisy this state continues to exhibit on issues that are so important to our economy. You see, Ms. Buccino comes to the University after serving for many years as the lead attorney for the Nation Resources Defense Council or NRDC. This outfit has sued many proposed oil and gas projects in the state on their Environmental Impact Statements (EIS) or Environmental Assessments (EA). An EIS I was involved with took seven years to complete in Carbon County, Wyoming and Ms. Buccino’s group still sued to keep the project from starting. In fact, the length of time to prepare a seven-year document outlasted bullish natural gas prices and therefore only a fraction of the wells projected were ever drilled, depriving the state and Carbon County of much tax money for education and services. This is a common practice used on many oil and gas projects over the years. Make the project take so long with study and litigation that operators lose interest and go away. This was recently seen in the Moneta Divide EIS (Fremont County) as well as the Continental Divide Creston EIS (Sweetwater County). Both studies took 10 years and very few wells were ever drilled. Again, the state and respective counties lost out.
Now Ms. Buccino will work at the University which is supported primarily by mineral taxes and further enjoy health care and retirement benefits also supported primarily by mineral taxes. All the while having a past that sued the mineral developments. If this is not hypocrisy, I don’t know what is. It would be impossible for me to reconcile receiving a salary and benefits largely provided by the very industry I spent a career actively opposing.
I don’t have anything against the University. It educated and graduated my three kids. And I don’t want to infringe on noble academic freedoms. However, there must be a point at which Legislators and the public decide if this is what they want from a land grant university? In business it’s called risk-reward. In economics it’s a cost-benefit analysis. Clearly the University considered the cost-benefit before hiring Ms. Buccino, understanding where the state’s revenues come from as well as the Legislature’s review of its actions. Until the University reduces its reliance on state funds, which make up over 90% of its budget, or the state elects to diversify its revenue streams away from the minerals industry, the University will continue to face criticism over this blatant hypocrisy.
I urge citizens, even in their private lives, to take a hard look at where their money is going. Whether it be higher education, non-profit charities, or other organizations--do the groups and their employees you do business with or donate to reflect a philosophy that is directly opposed to your way of life? Or the very means that support your family? Yes, we live in a free country with a bedrock right of free speech, but free speech does not include mandatory support, even when it comes to our state’s only and beloved University.
Steve Degenfelder is a certified professional landman who has lived in Wyoming for the past 40 years. He and his wife have raised three children who enjoyed Wyoming’s public schools K-16.