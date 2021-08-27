Degenfelder: UW hire demonstrates hypocrisy

I read with great disappointment the hiring of Sharon Buccino by the University of Wyoming College of Law and the blatant bias of her course description offered in the upcoming fall semester at the University. This is another example of the hypocrisy this state continues to exhibit on issues that are so important to our economy. You see, Ms. Buccino comes to the University after serving for many years as the lead attorney for the Nation Resources Defense Council or NRDC. This outfit has sued many proposed oil and gas projects in the state on their Environmental Impact Statements (EIS) or Environmental Assessments (EA). An EIS I was involved with took seven years to complete in Carbon County, Wyoming and Ms. Buccino’s group still sued to keep the project from starting. In fact, the length of time to prepare a seven-year document outlasted bullish natural gas prices and therefore only a fraction of the wells projected were ever drilled, depriving the state and Carbon County of much tax money for education and services. This is a common practice used on many oil and gas projects over the years. Make the project take so long with study and litigation that operators lose interest and go away. This was recently seen in the Moneta Divide EIS (Fremont County) as well as the Continental Divide Creston EIS (Sweetwater County). Both studies took 10 years and very few wells were ever drilled. Again, the state and respective counties lost out.