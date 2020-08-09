DeGroot: Budget cuts should not be on auto pilot

Governor Gordon has announced a ten percent cut to the state budget. Another ten percent (or more) is likely to follow soon. According to the Governor, “The repercussions to our communities and the businesses of our state are significant. While they are necessary, these cuts weaken our ability to deliver the critical services and functions of our state government that Wyomingites depend on.”
But must we accept that these cuts are indeed “necessary”? In reality, there are three options for balancing the budget: 1) spending could be cut; 2) taxes could be increased; or 3) savings could be more aggressively utilized. Most people would probably prefer a combination of the three.
But the citizens of Wyoming may not have a chance to weigh in on this critical decision. Forces appear to be at work to assure that only one option will be given serious consideration. The governor does not have the authority to increase taxes. Nor can he dip into savings without legislative approval. That leaves one choice: to cut spending.
Very likely the dominant political party in the legislature knows this and is okay with limiting his choices. In November 2019, the Wyoming GOP reiterated a January 2019 resolution opposing increasing taxes. In addition, the November resolution stated: “…that the Wyoming Republican Party calls upon the State Legislature and the Governor to practice fiscal restraint, reign in spending and cut unnecessary budget items rather than increasing revenue streams.”
Well, that may be the position of the Republican Party. But should they be able to force it onto everyone? Circumventing a public debate on an issue of such great significance is not how a democracy should function.
Are the proposed cuts really that significant? Recently, the governor called this “the biggest fiscal crisis in our history.” Several weeks ago during a news conference, he expressed hope that cuts can be implemented without turning the state into a “banana republic”. It would seem from these and other comments he is very concerned about the impacts of the cuts.
As a retired management consultant who worked for 30 years with dozens of state and federal programs in Wyoming, I also have grave concerns. Our government programs were created to serve the needs of the people. Together they provide an infrastructure that educates our children, allows us to travel on good roadways, shields us from lawlessness, protects our health, safeguards our environment from exploitation, levels the playing field for commerce, reduces discrimination in the workplace, and provides an individual safety net should disaster strike. It has taken decades to develop this infrastructure. Twenty to thirty percent cuts would decimate it!
This fiscal crisis did not sneak up on us. We have seen it coming for years. Elected officials who resisted diversifying our revenue streams are directly responsible for the mess we are in. Yes, the pandemic accelerated the problem but why has it taken so long to adjust to changing minerals markets? A large part of the answer lies with GOP resistance to new taxes and the failure to diversity our economy. The dominant political party in the state has failed the people of Wyoming on this very important issue.
Now that same party appears to want to put budget cuts on autopilot with very little public debate on the alternatives!
While it may be acceptable for a governor to make minor tweaks to a budget between legislative sessions, substantive cuts should be decided by the legislature. But given the magnitude of this crisis, these decisions are too important for the legislature alone especially considering repeated past failures on this issue. Instead, this is a decision that should be made by the people of Wyoming! We, our children and our grandchildren could be greatly impacted.
Please join me in asking the governor to make no significant budget cuts until the people of Wyoming have a chance to weigh in. That will require an intense legislative debate augmented by an unprecedented level of outreach to the citizens of Wyoming. Most importantly, the values of the dominant political party should not be the deciding factor.
In the meantime, vote on August 18th for those with an open mind toward balancing the budget. Much is at stake!
Earl DeGroot is a self-described moderate Republican with a master’s degree in public administration and a master’s degree in natural resource management.
