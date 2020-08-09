DeGroot: Budget cuts should not be on auto pilot

Well, that may be the position of the Republican Party. But should they be able to force it onto everyone? Circumventing a public debate on an issue of such great significance is not how a democracy should function.

Are the proposed cuts really that significant? Recently, the governor called this “the biggest fiscal crisis in our history.” Several weeks ago during a news conference, he expressed hope that cuts can be implemented without turning the state into a “banana republic”. It would seem from these and other comments he is very concerned about the impacts of the cuts.

As a retired management consultant who worked for 30 years with dozens of state and federal programs in Wyoming, I also have grave concerns. Our government programs were created to serve the needs of the people. Together they provide an infrastructure that educates our children, allows us to travel on good roadways, shields us from lawlessness, protects our health, safeguards our environment from exploitation, levels the playing field for commerce, reduces discrimination in the workplace, and provides an individual safety net should disaster strike. It has taken decades to develop this infrastructure. Twenty to thirty percent cuts would decimate it!