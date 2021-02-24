DeGroot: GOP extremism is bad for Wyoming

I have been a Republican for decades. My affinity for the party was born from a long GOP history including Abraham Lincoln fighting to abolish slavery, Theodore Roosevelt setting aside millions of acres of public land, and Republicans supporting landmark environmental legislation in the 1970s. All of these actions placed a high value on the common good of our nation.

But recently the GOP has fallen short of that legacy, especially at the state level. Efforts to limit dissent within the state party through purity tests and to restrict voting options have been less than commendable.

In addition, the state GOP has passed a number of resolutions that could be devastating to the future of Wyoming. Two of those resolutions have significant ramifications for this year’s GOP controlled legislature.

Recently, the GOP central committee passed a resolution encouraging the governor to rescind all emergency public health orders. Likely derived from that resolution, several bills have been drafted to place limits on the authority of the governor and the state health officer. Among other restrictions, HB56, HB98, HB113 and SF80 place 10 to 30 day limits on emergency health orders. After that, statewide orders would need to be renewed by the legislature.