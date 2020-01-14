DeGroot: Governor's executive order falls short

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Third: The E.O. does not clearly define the composition and working procedures of the Area Working Groups. While the E.O. specifically says the Area Working Group shall include industry, it does not mention sportsmen. This suggests a bias in favor of industry. Sportsmen representation should be required. Also, the E.O. does not say how Area Working Group decisions will be made. To assure that no interest group will be able dominate decision making, all recommendations coming out of the Area Working Group should be by consensus. And of course, all meetings must be open to the public.

Fourth: The E.O. needs to be more specific regarding statewide input. The E.O. says that the Commission shall seek feedback on risk assessments but is not clear feedback will be sought on the proposed designation itself. The E.O. also says Area Working Groups should seek public input, but that probably would emphasize local input. Because Wyoming’s big game animals belong to all residents, statewide input at all levels of the process needs to be assured.

Fifth: While the E.O. should be given high marks for requiring risk assessments, it does not provide strong enough protections for the high use areas that are revealed by the assessments. More restrictions need to be applied to high priority stopover areas and to high priority corridors in general.