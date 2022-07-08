DeGroot: Governor should keep his hands off ranch acquisition

Recently, BLM announced the acquisition of a 35,670 acre ranch located mostly in Natrona County. Gov. Gordon has appealed the acquisition claiming the federal agency failed to adequately consider potential negative tax revenue ramifications of transferring the private property into federal hands. The governor is also complaining about the lack of state consultation. Sens. Barrasso and Lummis as well as Rep. Cheney have expressed support for the appeal.

The governor’s decision to appeal has lit up social media with vociferous objections. Randy Newberg, a highly respected sportsman TV personality and certified public accountant who prepares tax returns for ranchers (not this ranch), has produced a YouTube video discussing the tax ramifications of the transaction. According to Mr. Newberg, the ranch has been paying approximately $10,600 per year in property taxes. He estimates that if the transfer to BLM is allowed to go forward, BLM will pay approximately $60,000 per year in PILT funds (Payment in Lieu of Taxes) for the newly acquired acreage.

So why is the governor and our congressional delegation objecting? Do they not have staff to examine the tax ramifications? That’s unlikely. The tax argument appears to be a smokescreen. Do they think that private landowners should not be able to sell to anyone of their choice? That would go against GOP principles.

Something else is going on here. The appeal seems to be a blatant anti-federal lands maneuver with all of the biases and prejudices we have seen for decades. Apparently, our top elected officials are willing to risk the wrath of thousands of recreationists and ignore the rights of private property owners to sell to whomever they wish in order to placate anti-federal land extremists within the Republican Party.

So, what’s their end game? Do they really want to stall this deal and put the private owner in limbo? Or are they trying to lay the groundwork to assure consultation and/or veto power over future transactions? It appears that is the goal. But the conditions of the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), which is providing most of the $21 million for this purchase, do not provide for state veto power or require state consultation.

What if the governor had been consulted about this transaction? Would he have stopped the deal? Would he have insisted on various conditions to placate his concerns? You would think that would be too much government interference with a private property sale for a Republican.

In spite of the governor’s claim that this deal violates the spirit of the law regarding state consultation, there is no requirement that LWCF acquisitions be vetted by the state. To the contrary, it is the governor’s appeal that is violating the spirit of the LWCF by asserting that state and local governments must offer their approval.

It is unfortunate that our top elected officials are appealing this transaction. It is widely recognized throughout the state that Wyoming’s economy needs to be diversified. We are much too dependent on minerals’ revenue. Here we have an opportunity to enhance our tourism and outdoor recreation economy and our top officials are throwing up roadblocks.

And yes, this transaction offers considerable opportunity to diversify the economy of Natrona County. In addition to a substantial increase in tax revenue from PILT payments, there will almost certainly be a sizeable economic stimulus due to increased recreational activity. It is hard to overstate the significance of 8.8 miles of prime river access to one of Wyoming’s best fisheries.

Furthermore, if they have been paying attention, our top elected officials would know that access to landlocked federal land is a hot topic throughout the state to the point of resulting in litigation in Carbon County. This acquisition not only includes 35,670 acres of private land, it also encompasses approximately the same number of acres of BLM land, much of it landlocked. It is an important step toward unlocking some of the estimated 4 million acres of landlocked federal land in the state.

Our top elected officials should stop kowtowing to anti-federal lands extremists and start considering the opinions of those of us who deeply love, and will fight for, our federal lands. The last thing we want is for state and local governments to have veto power over the rights of private property owners and the widespread public desire to improve recreational access.

Please join me in asking the governor to withdraw his appeal. Please also contact our congressional delegation and ask them what the heck they are thinking!