DeGroot: Placing personal freedom above science during a pandemic may be societal suicide

Destined for New York, the SS England sailed from Liverpool on March 28, 1866 with 1,200 passengers aboard. Three days out to sea a boy died of cholera. Soon more people became ill, and the death rate increased to as many as 50 per day. Dead bodies were quickly thrown overboard without a funeral.

Because cholera was raging aboard the ship, the captain decided to divert to Halifax, Nova Scotia which was much less populated than New York City. All told, about 400 passengers died at sea or upon arrival in Halifax.

This voyage has special significance to me. My great grandparents Gerrit and Margaret DeGroot were aboard the ship. They were immigrating to the United States from the Netherlands.

When the ship reached Halifax, it anchored near McNabs Island and raised a yellow warning flag. Dr. John Slayter, the local public health officer, immediately took charge. He commandeered a ship named the Pyramus and anchored it next to the England. Sick passengers were moved to the Pyramus which became a hospital ship. Passengers without symptoms, including my great grandparents, were quarantined on McNabs Island while the England was fumigated.