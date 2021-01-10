DeGroot: Placing personal freedom above science during a pandemic may be societal suicide

Destined for New York, the SS England sailed from Liverpool on March 28, 1866 with 1,200 passengers aboard. Three days out to sea a boy died of cholera. Soon more people became ill, and the death rate increased to as many as 50 per day. Dead bodies were quickly thrown overboard without a funeral.
Because cholera was raging aboard the ship, the captain decided to divert to Halifax, Nova Scotia which was much less populated than New York City. All told, about 400 passengers died at sea or upon arrival in Halifax.
This voyage has special significance to me. My great grandparents Gerrit and Margaret DeGroot were aboard the ship. They were immigrating to the United States from the Netherlands.
When the ship reached Halifax, it anchored near McNabs Island and raised a yellow warning flag. Dr. John Slayter, the local public health officer, immediately took charge. He commandeered a ship named the Pyramus and anchored it next to the England. Sick passengers were moved to the Pyramus which became a hospital ship. Passengers without symptoms, including my great grandparents, were quarantined on McNabs Island while the England was fumigated.
Through the efforts of Dr. Slayter, cholera was soon brought under control. But his efforts cost him his life. He died of cholera on the Pyramus on April 17th at age 36. He left a wife and two children behind. Very likely, I owe my existence to the heroic efforts of Dr. Slayter and the principles of public health he utilized.
An appreciation for the science of public health runs deep in my family. In a November op-ed in this newspaper, I mentioned that 38 years ago I married a public health nurse. She later became director of Public Health Nursing for the State of Wyoming. For personal and professional reasons, we deeply value the principles of pubic health.
Throughout history there have been hundreds of small infectious disease outbreaks similar to the one on the SS England. More significantly, there have been huge pandemics. To name a few: The Antonine Plague in 165 AD killed 5 million people. In 541-542 AD, the Plague of Justinian killed 25 million. The Black Death (Bubonic Plaque) killed 75 to 200 million between 1346 and 1353. And the Flu Pandemic of 1918 killed an estimated 20 to 50 million. So far, COVID-19 deaths have reached about 1.9 million.
Fortunately, the science of public health has evolved considerably in the past 150 years or so. Unfortunately, public understanding of public health principles has not kept pace with science. If we are going to avoid future death tolls similar to those outlined above, this needs to change. People must develop a greater understanding and appreciation for public health.
While there is some overlap, the principles of public health are quite different from traditional medicine. Most notably, traditional medicine typically focuses on the individual whereas public health focuses on the community. While traditional medicine often concentrates on treating problems after they arise, public health emphasizes prevention.
Community cooperation is critical to prevention. If a diabetic patient ignores his doctor’s advise, he will personally suffer the consequences. If a member of a community ignores public health orders, the entire community and beyond might suffer. Thousands could die, especially in today’s mobile society.
In some ways, a public health practitioner has a more difficult job than a medical doctor. A medical doctor’s patient seldom refuses treatment. On the other hand, a public health officer frequently encounters at least some community resistance. It is not uncommon for a portion of the community to object to public health orders on religious, political, or economic grounds. This places the public health practitioner in a difficult position because it’s hard to accommodate these objections when an infectious disease ignores them. A virus does not recognize religious, libertarian, or economic values. To be effective, public health orders must apply to the entire community with very few exceptions.
While this seems intuitively obvious to many, there are some who are advocating the authority of public health officials be substantially curtailed. Public rallies and proposed legislative bills with that goal are exceedingly misguided! Placing religious, political or economic freedom above the science of public health during a pandemic could be tantamount to societal suicide. If anything, we should examine existing orders and statutes to see where they could be strengthened. In the meantime, let’s hope a more serious pandemic is not around the corner.
Earl DeGroot is a self-described moderate Republican with a master’s degree in public administration and a master’s degree in natural resource management.