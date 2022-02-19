DeGroot: What would George Washington do about COVID?

Conditions at Valley Forge during the winter of 1777-1778 were horrible. The Continental Army, led by General Washington, suffered from disease, poor rations, a shortage of clothing and delayed paychecks.

Things didn’t improve much during the remainder of the war. In 1781, the Continental Congress, having no powers of taxation, requested $3 million from the states to fund the war effort. The states responded with a paltry $39,138, thereby forcing Congress to issue IOUs of questionable value.

It doesn’t take much imagination to appreciate the frustrations of Washington who was trying to fight a war under these conditions. In 1780, he wrote, “Unless the States will content themselves with a full and well-chosen representation in Congress and vest that body with absolute powers in all matters relative to the great purposes of war, and general concern…we are attempting the impossibility, and very soon shall become…a many headed monster…that never will or can steer to the same point”.

Washington’s frustrations went beyond the lack of cohesiveness during the war. He was gravely concerned about the future. What if by some miracle he won the war? What then? How could a loose confederation of states that struggled to rally together to fight the British unite to resolve lesser matters…but still of great importance. The Articles of Confederation (our first constitution) was not working. Washington became a strong advocate for reform and stated, “No Man in the United States is, or can be, more deeply impressed with the necessity of reform in our present Confederation than myself”.

It was this backdrop that provided the impetus for the Constitutional Convention of 1787. A handful of men including George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and John Jay had seen first-hand the limitations of the Articles of Confederation. They initiated a call for a convention and were committed to creating a constitution that provided the federal government with much greater power.

When the convention convened in May, 1787, the issue of federal powers became a frequent topic of debate. How could federal authority be expanded while preserving individual liberty? The resulting Constitution attempts to do both as expressed in the preamble: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union…promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

Interestingly, the Bill of Rights was not included in the Constitution. James Madison argued it wasn’t needed. It was added in 1791 after the states had already ratified the document.

So how would George Washington deal with modern day COVID? His frustrations with the fierce autonomy of the states during the Revolutionary War are well documented. He strongly believed the federal government needed more authority to deal with future wars and other issues relating to general welfare. He would very likely disapprove of the extremely disjointed effort among the states to fight the war against COVID.

He certainly wouldn’t be anti-vax. In 1777, he required his troops to be vaccinated against smallpox. In so doing, he implemented the first mass immunization policy in American history. He reasoned: "Necessity not only authorizes but seems to require the measure, for should the disorder infect the Army…we should have more to dread from it, than from the Sword of the Enemy."

Clearly, Washington wanted the federal government to have significant power on issues of general welfare. But if you listen to some American citizens today, especially in Wyoming, you would be led to believe the Constitution Washington presided over is all about protecting individual liberty. Nothing could be further from the truth! The Constitution is about BALANCING liberty with general welfare. It is a fluid document that allows that balance to shift depending on the issue at hand. Because Washington advocated for strong federal authority during times of war, he would likely advocate for robust measures to fight the war against COVID which has killed more than 900,000 Americans.

Hopefully, members of the Wyoming Legislature will share Washington’s concern for general welfare during this legislative session and not weaken public health statutes that safeguard our residents. Unfortunately, bills proposed so far (and during the previous two sessions) have overwhelmingly placed individual liberty over general welfare. Almost none have aspired to protect the public and end the war on COVID. These, and other anti-public health endeavors across our state and nation, would likely remind Washington of the “many headed monster” he encountered during the Revolutionary War.

Earl DeGroot, MS, MPA is a retired management consultant from Cheyenne. He is an avid reader about the American Revolution. Most of the information included above was taken from: “Unruly Americans” by Woody Holton; “Almost a Miracle” by John Ferling; and “The Quartet: Orchestrating the Second American Revolution, 1783-1789” by Joseph Ellis.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0