DeGroot: Wyoming Public Lands Day a hard-fought victory

But transfer advocates in the legislature were not to be deterred by the results of the study. If it was not feasible to transfer just the management of federal land, they would pursue transfer of full ownership. But there was a problem. Article 21, Section 26 of the Wyoming Constitution says, “The people of this state do agree and declare that they forever disclaim all right and title to unappropriated public land lying in the boundaries thereof…” In November 2016, a bill was proposed to amend the constitution to remove this impediment to transfer.

The proposal to amend the constitution woke a sleeping giant who had already been agitated by previous prodding with a sharp stick. A fledgling Keep It Public, Wyoming Coalition coalesced. Consisting of approximately 40 grass roots organizations and thousands of citizens the primary goal was to resist federal land transfer efforts. In November, several hundred people attended a Coalition rally in Casper and about 100 opposed the constitutional amendment at a legislative meeting in Riverton. In December, nearly 200 protested at a committee meeting in Cheyenne. Due to this opposition, as well as hundreds of emails and phone calls, the bill to amend the constitution died a quiet death during the 2017 legislative session.