DeGroot: Wyoming's fiscal crisis: a momentous turning point

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state of Wyoming is facing a serious fiscal crisis. Projected revenue is expected to fall far short of traditional expenditures. While the pandemic accelerated the problem, our primary revenue source (minerals) has been in a long-term decline. So what do we do now?

Many have proposed steep budget cuts. Some have done so out of a near anarchist disdain for government. Others believe that government is wasteful and substantial savings can be had by tightening the belt. Many abhor new taxes regardless of the need. As a retired management consultant who worked for 30 years with dozens of state and federal programs in Wyoming, I have a different point of view.

I have a deep appreciation for most government programs. Together they provide an infrastructure that educates our children, allows us to travel on good roadways, shields us from lawlessness, protects our health, safeguards our environment from exploitation, levels the playing field for commerce, reduces discrimination in the workplace and provides an individual safety net should disaster strike. It has taken decades to develop this infrastructure. We must protect it at all costs!

Most people recognize the importance of highly visible government services such as education and highways. But as a management consultant, I had an opportunity to take a deeper look.