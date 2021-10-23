DeLancey: How does this fit?

Now is not the time to unwind those positive steps, which are helping create a business climate envied by many surrounding states. We can’t let our collective detest for federal over-regulation cloud our judgment on how we allow our businesses to operate in a free-market economy grounded in making choices and living with the consequences of those choices.

Wyomingites understand better than most that “one size does not fit all.” One of the ways we have achieved collective success is by having a business climate that is welcoming and simple. From the smallest feed store operated out of a garage to our global corporations who employ hundreds, our businesses know what is best for their daily operations.

State legislation that promotes the jailing of Wyoming’s business leaders, encourages employees to sue their employers or makes it any harder to run a business in Wyoming hurts everyone.

Our slogan at the Wyoming Business Alliance is that business makes Wyoming better. Let’s continue to strive to be our best, keep our eye on the ball and govern in a calm, measured, and common-sense manner, instead of reacting to federal policies we have neither seen nor had an opportunity to fully understand. Our federalist system is far from perfect, but two wrongs don’t make a right, and Wyoming’s businesses need our leaders to get this right.

Cindy DeLancey is the president of the Wyoming Business Alliance

