 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DeLancey: How does this fit?
0 Comments

DeLancey: How does this fit?

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cindy DeLancey

Cindy DeLancey

As the Wyoming Legislature prepares for its special session next week, we encourage our leaders to continue on the path toward economic diversification, certainty and stability. The legislature should continue its efforts to grow the economy, not increase regulation and mandates on businesses. Mandates, whether federal or state (including mandates by one to counteract mandates by the other), take away the ability to make important decisions from those most capable, most understanding and most impacted: business leaders and their employees.

Since 1890, Wyoming’s leaders have spearheaded efforts to diversify our state’s economy through several boom-and-bust cycles. Complimenting those efforts are the actions of our steady-handed business leaders, a constant in every economic roller-coaster ride. Over 98% of the businesses that call Wyoming home are “small business” (under 100 employees) and employ about 63% of Wyoming’s total workforce. As business leaders, we have worked hard to make good choices and to keep our state strong and competitive.

Our leaders have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in providing opportunities to grow and diversify Wyoming’s private sector. Some examples of these investments include expanding broadband, creating opportunities for meat processing, offering business relief during the COVID-19 pandemic, and funding infrastructure grants for communities. Businesses and State leaders are also working hard at creating job opportunities for Wyoming’s youth today and tomorrow.

Now is not the time to unwind those positive steps, which are helping create a business climate envied by many surrounding states. We can’t let our collective detest for federal over-regulation cloud our judgment on how we allow our businesses to operate in a free-market economy grounded in making choices and living with the consequences of those choices.

Wyomingites understand better than most that “one size does not fit all.” One of the ways we have achieved collective success is by having a business climate that is welcoming and simple. From the smallest feed store operated out of a garage to our global corporations who employ hundreds, our businesses know what is best for their daily operations.

State legislation that promotes the jailing of Wyoming’s business leaders, encourages employees to sue their employers or makes it any harder to run a business in Wyoming hurts everyone.

Our slogan at the Wyoming Business Alliance is that business makes Wyoming better. Let’s continue to strive to be our best, keep our eye on the ball and govern in a calm, measured, and common-sense manner, instead of reacting to federal policies we have neither seen nor had an opportunity to fully understand. Our federalist system is far from perfect, but two wrongs don’t make a right, and Wyoming’s businesses need our leaders to get this right.

Cindy DeLancey is the president of the Wyoming Business Alliance

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ramana, Makhijani: Look before you leap on nuclear
Columns

Ramana, Makhijani: Look before you leap on nuclear

  • Updated

The Cowboy State is weighing plans to host a multi-billion dollar “demonstration” nuclear power plant — TerraPower’s Natrium reactor. The long history of similar nuclear reactors, dating back to 1951, indicates that Wyoming is likely to be left with a nuclear lemon on its hands.

Jackson: Expanding Medicaid is the best option for Wyomingites
Columns

Jackson: Expanding Medicaid is the best option for Wyomingites

  • Updated

For the last 11 years, I‘ve worked as a direct provider for people with long-term disabilities. I know what our clients’ families go through to be able to access lifegiving services that keep their families whole and healthy and together. I know what our family has had to go through.

Rudkin: Riding roughshod
Columns

Rudkin: Riding roughshod

Rudkin writes: 

What always surprises me is how many people say that it was church people who have hurt them the most; especially when they were already beaten down and bleeding.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News