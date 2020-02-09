DeLancey: Now is the time for the legislature to modernize Wyoming’s education system

Unfortunately, Wyoming’s definition of what subject areas and skills should be included in a student’s education is falling behind national best practices. Wyoming is currently the only state without policies in education that allows for competency-based education, as identified by the Aurora Institute, a national education research organization.

An encouraging example of legislative forward-thinking was the addition of computer science to the basket of goods through the passage of Senate File 29 in 2018. Unfortunately, almost two years since being passed, the computer science legislation is still working its way through the administrative process after significant changes by the State Board of Education. The business community heavily supported the passage of the computer science legislation and remains hopeful for its full implementation soon.

Taking its good work with computer science a step further, the legislature should now review the entire basket, including how we measure success and update it to match modern needs and developments in education, as well as the needs of the business community and industry in Wyoming and then figure out costs. Modernization is the key to efficiency.