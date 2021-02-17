Democratic Caucus: Thank you public employees who keep Wyoming running

The Wyoming Legislature has been working virtually this past month, discussing bills critical to our state’s future. As we develop strategies to recover from the pandemic and address declining revenues, we must pause and reflect on the good work of our residents.

Thank you public employees! Thank you educators! Thank you essential service providers! Thank you front line workers! We appreciate your hard work, dedication and sacrifice. We stand with you and we will work to support you. Your above and beyond dedication to working during tough times is what keeps our state running.

Over the years, the state of Wyoming has made deep cuts to public sector jobs to combat boom bust cycles, and now the aggravated revenue crisis. With consolidations across industries, Wyoming workers have been asked to do more with less, with fewer resources, less support, and no increase in pay.