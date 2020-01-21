Denton: In Wyoming, school choice is in our DNA

Of course, choice in education is about much more than either academic results or responding to geographic rurality. It’s truly about allowing families to choose the education that corresponds to the unique terrain of their life experiences and their child’s needs.

While we are spread out as a state, it’s valuable to come together to discuss the K-12 choices we’ve tried, learn about other options, and help each parent find the school setting where their child can be fully alive and excited about learning. That’s why my co-workers and I at Wyoming Parent Magazine, an online-only magazine geared toward moms and dads, hosted an inaugural school fair last year. We welcomed dozens of Wyoming schools from every sector, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, online schools, home school organizations, and educational support organizations. Parents, educators, and legislators attended the fair and we empowered each other to consider a rich variety of education types.

It was such a success that we’re spreading the good news about Wyoming education with an even bigger fair on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Cheyenne’s Little America Resort. Everyone is welcome to attend, enjoy student performances and other festivities, and learn more about education choices in our state.