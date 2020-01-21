Denton: In Wyoming, school choice is in our DNA

Wyoming is a unique state, with its wide-open spaces, small population, and vast geographical footprint. Our landscape requires us to be both practical and creative in arranging our communities, businesses, and our schools. You could say that the need for school choice is written in our state’s DNA.
Some of our children live up to two hours away from school, and our public schools find creative solutions to respond to the challenge of distance. Some districts have switched to 4-day school weeks or have arranged for after-school care to better provide for their communities. A handful of public charter schools have opened, expanding options for Wyoming families.
Our state’s geography makes homeschooling and virtual school options attractive as well. Many families use the state’s free, full-time online learning options to broach the challenge of distance and ensure their students are college, career, or military ready. In a nutshell, the landscape of our state encourages our school districts and families to adopt a variety of K-12 education options.
The results of this creativity and choice in education are encouraging. For instance,
- Wyoming isn’t only one of the top 10 states for its ratio of cattle-to-humans (2.26:1 the last time I checked). It recently ranked as seventh in the nation for quality education.
- Fourth- and eighth-grade students in Wyoming outperformed the national average in reading and math on the 2019 National Assessment and Educational Progress’s “Report Card.”
- Innovation is prioritized in Wyoming schools, as seen in the state’s focus on implementing computer science education in every classroom.
Of course, choice in education is about much more than either academic results or responding to geographic rurality. It’s truly about allowing families to choose the education that corresponds to the unique terrain of their life experiences and their child’s needs.
While we are spread out as a state, it’s valuable to come together to discuss the K-12 choices we’ve tried, learn about other options, and help each parent find the school setting where their child can be fully alive and excited about learning. That’s why my co-workers and I at Wyoming Parent Magazine, an online-only magazine geared toward moms and dads, hosted an inaugural school fair last year. We welcomed dozens of Wyoming schools from every sector, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, online schools, home school organizations, and educational support organizations. Parents, educators, and legislators attended the fair and we empowered each other to consider a rich variety of education types.
It was such a success that we’re spreading the good news about Wyoming education with an even bigger fair on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Cheyenne’s Little America Resort. Everyone is welcome to attend, enjoy student performances and other festivities, and learn more about education choices in our state.
The last week of January, when our school fair takes place, is also National School Choice Week. This week will feature more than 50,000 events and activities across all 50 states, celebrating K-12 education and connecting families to education opportunities. We’re excited to be participating in this national celebration in a uniquely Wyoming-esque way and encourage you to join in as well.
Our state landscape is a constant reminder that education is worth thinking about carefully and creatively. Let’s continue to care passionately about our kids’ education. And let’s empower parents with conversations about all types of education and how each can serve our Wyoming communities.
Melissa Denton is the managing editor of Wyoming Parent.