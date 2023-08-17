The Wyoming Mining Association (WMA) is an industry association representing mining companies, contractors, vendors, suppliers, and consultants in the State of Wyoming. Among its mining industry members are uranium recovery licensees, including conventional and in-situ uranium recovery operators, several companies planning new uranium recovery operations, several companies conducting final reclamation/groundwater restoration operations, as well as one company planning construction of a Natrium reactor near Kemmerer. Wyoming accounts for between 30 to 40 percent of the total uranium concentrate production in the United States.

Given the involvement of some of the Association’s members in the uranium recovery industry, WMA offers the following reply to the recent opinion piece entitled “Is the cost of nuclear energy worth it?” (CST 7/20/23)

The article notes that the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Land Management currently manages three sites in Wyoming, with plans to manage eight more sites by 2050. The management of these is fully addressed in existing regulations that have been in effect since 1985. To ensure sufficient long-term funding, federal law requires licensees must post sufficient funds to cover long-term surveillance and maintenance costs. These same regulations establish strict standards regarding how these sites are to be reclaimed specifically requiring effectiveness “for 1,000 years, to the extent reasonably achievable, and, in any case, for at least 200 years.”

In short, stringent regulations are already in place to ensure adequate reclamation of uranium mill tailings sites and to provide funds for ongoing surveillance and maintenance.

The op-ed notes concern with spent nuclear fuel. Spent fuel from civilian power reactors is currently stored safely in on site spent fuel pools and dry cask storage systems at reactor sites around the United States. In fact, spent fuel is currently in dry storage in 34 states at more than 60 sites. Dry storage of spent fuel has been successfully used at sites throughout the United States, with no issues relating to safety or environmental contamination.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission categorically states that “spent fuel pools and dry casks both provide adequate protection of the public health and safety and the environment. Therefore, there is no pressing safety or security reason to mandate earlier transfer of fuel from pool to cask.” Additionally, there is more than $44 billion in a fund specifically to be spent on permanent nuclear waste disposal in the United States. The issue of spent fuel storage is neither financial nor technical, but rather political.

The use of high assay low enriched uranium (HALEU) fueled reactors, such as TerraPower’s proposed Natrium reactor, will reduce the volume of spent fuel compared to conventional reactors because of the efficiency with which it uses fuel. Storage or disposal aside, spent fuel can be reprocessed to extract the remaining fissile material for use in reactors. Other nations, including Belgium, China, France, India, Japan, Russia, and the United Kingdom reprocess spent nuclear fuel. The U.S. does not reprocess spent fuel due to a decision made in 1977 that, among other things, was based upon a belief that it could lead to the proliferation of nuclear weapons. However, extracted fissile material can be properly secured, and the U.S. should also reprocess spent fuel.

The author of the article states that, “We need to be the leaders in clean and reliable energy because our children and future generations deserve a legacy of clean air, clean water and clean land.” WMA could not agree more. This is precisely why this nation, and the world, needs more nuclear energy. Nuclear power accounts for nearly 20% of the electricity generated in the United States. Reliable emission free energy is an area in which nuclear power, supported by the future availability of HALEU use in small, efficient reactors, excels. Nuclear energy is safe, and unlike solar and wind power does not have to rely on supplemental (base load) power sources or storage systems when the sun does not shine, or the wind does not blow. Simply put, nuclear is reliable while wind and solar are not.

Next generation small reactors using HALEU disturb far less land than either wind farms or solar power arrays while reliably producing more energy. Small nuclear reactors fueled by Wyoming uranium are the obvious choice when compared to wind or solar generation facilities due to their much smaller footprint than wind or solar facilities and their reliability as well.

If emissions from power generation is truly the existential problem we have been led to believe, then Wyoming needs to continue to lead the way. Not only does nuclear power provide reliable, safe, and clean nuclear energy, which is key to our legacy of clean air, water and land, but also to the economic well-being of our state in terms of good paying uranium mining jobs and vital revenue to Wyoming communities for future generations.