Deti: Safety remains paramount

Measures include, but are not limited to, visitor and vendor restrictions at the entrances of mine sites; temperature checks; staggered shifts and arrival times to prevent congregation and overcrowding; increased cleaning and sanitary procedures; and added protective equipment, including gloves and masks.

Those companies that provide transportation for employees have made adjustments, as well. Some of these have included adding more buses to allow for greater dispersion of those traveling to and from work and increased sanitation on all buses. Some companies have temporarily suspended busing services, opting instead for personal transportation.

All are encouraging good personal hygiene according to state and federal guidelines. These include staying home if sick or not feeling well; washing hands frequently and thoroughly; covering the mouth when coughing or sneezing; and maintaining appropriate social distance from one another whenever possible.

Our state and country are going through a truly unprecedented time, and Wyoming’s mining industries are up to the challenge.

We will continue to produce energy and the raw materials that all Americans and indeed the world need and use every day. We will continue to do it in a responsible manner that protects our miners in the safest working environment possible.

Nothing is as good as it seems, and nothing is as bad as it seems. The reality falls somewhere in between. We are all in this together, and will get through it if we stay strong and stay safe. Because at the end of the day the most important thing to come out of Wyoming’s mines are the miners themselves.

Travis Deti is the Executive Director of the Wyoming Mining Association

