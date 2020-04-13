Deti: Safety remains paramount

Wyoming’s miners are critical and essential. As producers and providers of vital energy resources and supply-chain critical minerals, our industry works every day to keep our country going in these troubled and trying times. At the same time, mine operators have the responsibility of ensuring our miners are doing their jobs in the safest working environment possible.
Safety has always been paramount for the Wyoming mining industry. In fact, statistics show the mining industry is safer than many other common professions in our state. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Wyoming boasts some of the safest mines in the nation. The majority of miners in Wyoming can expect to work their entire careers without a single lost-time accident.
All Wyoming mining operations employ dedicated safety staff and are subject to rigorous, regular inspections from state and federal authorities.
Our industry’s safety commitment is also evident with regards to the current pandemic. Just as with other industries operating during this time, COVID-19 has presented our essential mine operators with new and unprecedented challenges as they initiate precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of the virus while maintaining a safe and productive work environment.
Each mining operation and sector is a little different. What is similar is that they are all committed to implementing protocols that protect the health and safety of their workers. Our Wyoming producers are taking this charge very seriously and adapting to rapidly changing circumstances each day. Working with guidelines from the Wyoming Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mining companies and vendors across the state have implemented policies meant to keep employees safe and healthy, and to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Wyoming operators remain in ongoing communication with each other, sharing ideas and best practices for workforce safety.
Measures include, but are not limited to, visitor and vendor restrictions at the entrances of mine sites; temperature checks; staggered shifts and arrival times to prevent congregation and overcrowding; increased cleaning and sanitary procedures; and added protective equipment, including gloves and masks.
Those companies that provide transportation for employees have made adjustments, as well. Some of these have included adding more buses to allow for greater dispersion of those traveling to and from work and increased sanitation on all buses. Some companies have temporarily suspended busing services, opting instead for personal transportation.
All are encouraging good personal hygiene according to state and federal guidelines. These include staying home if sick or not feeling well; washing hands frequently and thoroughly; covering the mouth when coughing or sneezing; and maintaining appropriate social distance from one another whenever possible.
Our state and country are going through a truly unprecedented time, and Wyoming’s mining industries are up to the challenge.
We will continue to produce energy and the raw materials that all Americans and indeed the world need and use every day. We will continue to do it in a responsible manner that protects our miners in the safest working environment possible.
Nothing is as good as it seems, and nothing is as bad as it seems. The reality falls somewhere in between. We are all in this together, and will get through it if we stay strong and stay safe. Because at the end of the day the most important thing to come out of Wyoming’s mines are the miners themselves.
Travis Deti is the Executive Director of the Wyoming Mining Association
