Deti: Wyoming remembers Memorial Day 2020

Even though we may not be able to gather as we normally would, citizens across Wyoming and this great country will find ways to remember, pay tribute and give thanks to those who have made such great sacrifices on our behalf. Flags will fly on residential streets, glasses will be raised and some tears will be shed. We must always remember that our freedom is not free. Freedom carries a very high price.And it is worth paying.

As Rudyard Kipling noted so eloquently “All we have of freedom, all we use or know — This our fathers bought for us long and long ago.” There is no doubt we have our troubles today. But I, for one, feel blessed to live in this wonderful country and am thankful for the glorious freedoms and rights that every American is guaranteed – life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.And I am thankful to the countless men and women who have given so much, many that last full measure of devotion, to pay for the freedom we all enjoy.

In the book of John, Jesus said that, “Greater love has no man than this, that he lay his life down for his friend.” It is right that we, as free people, pause to take stock of that price on Memorial Day, and honor the memories of those who have paid it for us — those selfless heroes who have laid down their lives for us and something greater than themselves. Wyoming indeed remembers.

Travis Deti is Chairman of the Wyoming Veterans Commission

