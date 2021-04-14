Dick: Gun control or just control?

As I watched the president state his intent to use his powers to exert more control over gun owners in a country that is touted as a free country I began to think back to what has already been lost via laws and interpretations of laws. The second amendment gives us the right to bear arms, that is to own a gun, and though seemingly challenged almost daily, it still stands.
However, what are our rights to use that weapon to defend ourselves, our property or others? The seemingly first to go was the right to defend ones' property. I could be wrong, but I know of no court that would clear you of a crime for using deadly force to defend your property alone. I have watched and read about many people of assorted nationalities who lost their businesses as they were looted and burned by rioters this last year. Some of these people lost everything but their lives. But they could not have lawfully defended their property unless their lives were in danger, and in some locals not even then.
Had their lives been in danger then another stipulation comes into play and this includes in your own home. Was there any possibility of escape? If there was then most often you cannot legally defend yourself. You are required to retreat if at all possible. Although I have not been able to confirm it, I have been told there was an armed person in that Colorado store during the recent shooting there that did just as they had been trained; looked for an exit and retreated. That person may have been able to save some lives but fear of the law prevented he/she from doing so.
We in Wyoming are fortunate to be able to stand our ground and to not be required to run away as in some states, but only if defending your life or the lives of others, not in defense of property. Although we are an open carry state if it is claimed that you showed a weapon in a threatening manner you can be charged with a crime and your weapon taken away until you are able to prove yourself innocent.
Yes, the second amendment gives you the right to own a weapon and state law allows you the right to carry it in most places but pray you never have to use it or you will quickly learn what gun control is actually about.
As we learn of violence by the use of guns, especially as it affects our children, I cannot blame people for wanting a country where that would not happen. But too many times history has proven that disarming the public has not worked out well for the people. It is not the weapon that is at fault in any shooting but the person using it. I am sure you have heard many times that if you take the guns away, only the criminals will have guns. Well that is a fact.
If people want something bad enough there is a way to get it. Look at illegal drugs now and alcohol during prohibition. Not legal, but always available. The more laws are used to tie the hands of those who might be able to defend life and property the more freedom those who wish to kill and destroy have to take advantage.
There is much unrest in our country at the present over many things and the loss of many freedoms over the last year. As various sides strive for control this country could erupt into the types of violence we have seen in other places and history has shown happening to other peoples. We have a tendency to feel secure that the government will take care of us but I don’t feel those that lost property and lives in last year’s riots will agree with that.
The use of troops around the Capitol to keep the people out has shown that those in Government will do what they wish to protect themselves. Even within government if you take a person’s means to protect his or her self away the easier they are to dominate. But our government would not attempt to dominate us, or would they? Do you really want to take that chance?
Your first line of defense is you. Don’t let those bent on harm or control be the only ones with weapons.
Wayne Dick is a retired truck driver and social worker who lives in Riverton. He can be reached at wcdick@bresnan.net