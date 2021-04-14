Dick: Gun control or just control?

We in Wyoming are fortunate to be able to stand our ground and to not be required to run away as in some states, but only if defending your life or the lives of others, not in defense of property. Although we are an open carry state if it is claimed that you showed a weapon in a threatening manner you can be charged with a crime and your weapon taken away until you are able to prove yourself innocent.

Yes, the second amendment gives you the right to own a weapon and state law allows you the right to carry it in most places but pray you never have to use it or you will quickly learn what gun control is actually about.

As we learn of violence by the use of guns, especially as it affects our children, I cannot blame people for wanting a country where that would not happen. But too many times history has proven that disarming the public has not worked out well for the people. It is not the weapon that is at fault in any shooting but the person using it. I am sure you have heard many times that if you take the guns away, only the criminals will have guns. Well that is a fact.