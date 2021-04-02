Dick: I see racism differently

Two articles in the March 21 Sunday Star-Tribune that spoke about racism toward the Asian community, have spurred me to comment on what life and my studies have taught me on the subject. I would guess that both pieces were written previous to the shooting in Colorado that killed 10 people as neither mentioned it. Like the Killing in Georgia this one also carries the possibility of having racial undertones as the ethnic group of the assailant has been well broadcast. However, in both cases the actual thoughts of the assailants are not known. Although some think they can, studies have shown that, with a few possible exceptions, we humans cannot read another humans mind. Our upbringing, teaching, experiences and personality all have a say in what we think and, in what we feel another person is thinking. So, although the media is putting a racial spin on both of these tragedies the facts are not there.
I totally agree that prejudice and racism are alive and well in this country as well as other countries. History teaches about it and the problems it has caused and I agree that we must learn from the past. However, at the present the theme seems to be to destroy the past instead. I have been to Heart Mountain and know about the others mentioned. However, looking at the Rock Springs and the internment camp issues I see one driving force. “Fear”. Miners feared losing their jobs and, as fear gains rational loses. Fear again raised its ugly head and built distrust. So because they were like the people we were fighting, Japanese were all gathered into internment camps, a better sounding word than prison. Fear wins again.
A combination of fear and comfort within different ethnic groups has probably done more to fuel racism than any difference of skin or looks. Comfort with those like us and distrust of those different lead many to feel discriminated against when fact they are the ones discriminating. . A case in point might be Miss Newlin’s feelings about the words of the “white official” at the demonstration she partook in. She was there and I wasn’t but neither of us could read that official’s mind. As I read her account I got the impression she took his use of “you people” to mean you Japanese Americans (looks) whereas I took it to mean you demonstrators (actions). As to his other comments regarding the English language, when I was in service I had two sergeants that often shouted out the same phrase “What part of English don’t you understand?” Both had served in the war she had talked about. One was white, I don’t know his nationality, but the other one happened to be a Japanese American. So many times we see what we expect to see rather than what is actually there.
I have no doubt that attacks on Asian people seem to be more prevalent at this time but none of us know what actually guided each individual perpetrator and focusing blame without actually having the facts only adds to the problem rather than working toward a solution. Every time we use our words to stress our opinion as being fact when we actually don’t know the actual facts we are telling others that we may not be a truthful person and those words may have an opposite affect than we intended. A comment attributed to Rep. Yin of Jackson seemed to focus these attacks on white supremacy groups yet in none of the attacks shown on television last night were the attackers white. It is my understanding that the more blame put on white supremacy groups the more their numbers grow. Blame does nothing to help any situation but only tends to hinder.
Also, the more one dwells on the bad things in their lives the more apt they are to miss the good. It is my belief that our creator has things planned out and that there may be many reasons for things that happen. For instance, although we will never know for sure, had the great grandparents of one of the writers not been uprooted from California to Wyoming I doubt that article would have been written as I do not think she would have been here to write it. If we look for the good in things perhaps some of the bad will go away.
Wayne Dick lives in Riverton, Wyoming.