Dick: I see racism differently

A combination of fear and comfort within different ethnic groups has probably done more to fuel racism than any difference of skin or looks. Comfort with those like us and distrust of those different lead many to feel discriminated against when fact they are the ones discriminating. . A case in point might be Miss Newlin’s feelings about the words of the “white official” at the demonstration she partook in. She was there and I wasn’t but neither of us could read that official’s mind. As I read her account I got the impression she took his use of “you people” to mean you Japanese Americans (looks) whereas I took it to mean you demonstrators (actions). As to his other comments regarding the English language, when I was in service I had two sergeants that often shouted out the same phrase “What part of English don’t you understand?” Both had served in the war she had talked about. One was white, I don’t know his nationality, but the other one happened to be a Japanese American. So many times we see what we expect to see rather than what is actually there.