Dick: Sports and politics, hummmm?

Being one of the seemingly few that has little or no interest in sports I have often wondered what drives the ardent fan to display such loyalty to a particular team or sport.
Lately as I have listened to people on both sides of our partisan politics I have begun to notice quite a parallel type of thinking. That led to thoughts on what part our schools play in this parallel thinking.
In historical studies I have done I found that there was a three pronged reasoning for the requirement of our young ones to attend school. The one that was held to the forefront, of course, was to educate them on the knowledge they would need to survive. Secondly was to teach them to be good citizen, that is, indoctrinate them into the mainstream way of thinking. The third and lesser known reason was to take the children out of the workforce leaving their previous jobs open for adult workers. Previous to that many farm and factory jobs were being done by what are now classed as school age children who were paid less than adult workers, if at all.
Though I do not remember, if I ever knew, whether this bit of political dictation of rights was put in place by partisan or nonpartisan agreement from then on our kids have been required to go to school for at least part of their lives. Something that is looked on as a privilege in some other countries.
Just when the sports programs became as important, or in some cases more important, than the academic portion of school I don’t know, but look at almost any school and it appears that is what you will find. Seemingly, to the average person, what sets a school aside is not their academic record but how well their sports teams performed.
So, how does that connect with politics?
From the first day of school as we head for the playground the teachers organize games to increase socialization. Many of those games are played by dividing into sides or groups. Then we are taught that the object of the game is for your group to do better at the game than the other group or groups. that is you must WIN.
The playground is our first taste of sports and what do we learn? Not to work together and get along with each other but to divide into groups and work (fight) toward a win. They didn’t actually teach us to divide into political parties and fight it out, but it was a good start.
Okay, we have learned and played and finally made it into high school. Here we are lead to believe that the important students in the school are the ones excelling at sports especially if the teams were winning. A losing team’s players were not held in as high of prestige. The coach’s job and pay was often dependent on the win loss record of the team. So in many, and perhaps most, of the cases the training and focus was on winning not on how you play the game. But that involves only the few that are actually playing or coaching the game.
What about the rest of us? The media has taught us well there. Many times have I seen a win by a slight margin called a trouncing of the other team by the same reporters that reported a loss by even a larger margin described as a slight loss or that the other team squeaked by. The fans have also learned to blame the officials, or cheating by the other team, but would go to blows if a fan of an opposing team made the same statement toward their team.
Wow, does that sound like politics? The focus is on winning at all costs, and I might add by any means. The betterment of the nation is pushed aside because that would mean working together but some believe it has to be their way or the highway. The media puts the focus of their reporting to the benefit of whichever side they are backing. Even some super fans join in by using means at their disposal to block some opposing players to tilt the balance their way.
See politics isn’t a life or death struggle that can make or break this nation, it’s just a game as we have been taught to play it. We have been taught well, but if the game doesn’t change we will all lose badly.
Wayne Dick is a retired truck driver and social worker who lives in Riverton. He can be reached at wcdick@bresnan.net