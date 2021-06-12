Dick: Sports and politics, hummmm?

So, how does that connect with politics?

From the first day of school as we head for the playground the teachers organize games to increase socialization. Many of those games are played by dividing into sides or groups. Then we are taught that the object of the game is for your group to do better at the game than the other group or groups. that is you must WIN.

The playground is our first taste of sports and what do we learn? Not to work together and get along with each other but to divide into groups and work (fight) toward a win. They didn’t actually teach us to divide into political parties and fight it out, but it was a good start.

Okay, we have learned and played and finally made it into high school. Here we are lead to believe that the important students in the school are the ones excelling at sports especially if the teams were winning. A losing team’s players were not held in as high of prestige. The coach’s job and pay was often dependent on the win loss record of the team. So in many, and perhaps most, of the cases the training and focus was on winning not on how you play the game. But that involves only the few that are actually playing or coaching the game.