Dickey: Thank you, Wyoming

For a reporter, these experiences have been invaluable. Policy, economics and culture mean nothing without the individuals who are impacted. You have opened your businesses and homes for me to glimpse and share a snapshot of Wyoming’s intricate, complicated and rich story.

To work with and for Wyoming as an anchor at K2TV over the past three years has been more than a privilege. Covering stories from the hallways of the state Capitol in Cheyenne to the peaks of the Grand Teton Mountains and everywhere in between has been one of the great joys of my life. Not only have you trusted me, but you have welcomed me, an outsider, to share in the unique and beautiful culture that you have built on the plains and mountains of the untamed West.

You have taught me what it means to be present, to shape the moment and location in existence right now, not in a far-off place or well into the future. You have also taught me what it means to be proud of home. Wyoming contains within itself beauty and purpose enough to instill generations with a way of life that is found in few other places.