There is no question that Wyoming’s energy economy is changing. PacifiCorp – the parent company of the state’s largest utility – recently announced its future plans to increase renewable and natural gas capacity while shifting away from coal.

As costs continue to drop for renewables and demand increases, Wyoming should be prepared to reap its economic benefits that help diversify our economy while still protecting things we all value, like our wildlife.

The current system doesn’t give the Bureau of Land Management the tools needed to plan for and avoid negative impacts to our wildlife and communities. For example, the first winter after a new industrial solar farm, Sweetwater Solar, was built in southwest Wyoming, deep snows hit the region, forcing more than 1,000 antelope onto Highway 372 which caused numerous vehicle-wildlife collisions.

Sadly, the fact that the project forced more than a 1,000 pronghorn to reroute onto the highway was not a surprise to wildlife biologists. When BLM first considered the Sweetwater project, the Wyoming Game & Fish Department raised concerns about the location, noting its importance to pronghorn antelope migrations and winter range, and the impacts of the high fence around the project. These impacts could have been avoided had a more robust set of criteria been in place to drive BLM’s decision making.

Thankfully, right now the BLM is reconsidering how it permits industrial solar projects on public lands across the West. By updating its 2012 Western Solar Plan to include Wyoming this time, it will give the BLM the ability to take a comprehensive, smart-from-the-start approach to renewable energy projects, and help advance well-sited projects and avoid another poorly-sited project like Sweetwater.

The BLM’s new solar plan could help incentivize solar developers to build on sites such as decommissioned oil and gas fields, instead of on undisturbed land. Incentivizing projects on these types of disturbed public lands will also help reduce developers from fleeing to private lands. The plan would also help BLM and stakeholders proactively plan where to place priority solar zones in order to maximize benefits while limiting impacts to our wildlife and other resources.

When done properly, renewable energy on public lands will help diversify our economy and generate additional revenue streams for our state and communities.

The BLM is wise to update its policies on siting solar projects. Wyoming needs to be included in the updated plan. This should be a no-brainer that will help avoid poorly-sited solar projects in the future and unlock Wyoming’s potential for a prosperous and sustainable energy transition.