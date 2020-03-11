Dodson: Americans are being overcharged for health care

Japan has the highest life expectancy in the world and consistently ranks in the top 10 countries for health care quality. But unlike Germany, it has over 3,500 private insurance providers, and health insurance is effectively voluntary, since there is no penalty for being uninsured. But while Japan and Germany differ in how health care is financed, they share an equal commitment to keeping costs down for consumers. Every two years, the Japanese government negotiates prices on behalf of their citizens, which explains why the same hospital services cost 29 percent less in Japan than in the United States.

Congress further protects the pharmaceutical industry from competition by making it illegal to purchase identical prescription medications outside the country. In my 2018 campaign for Wyoming’s U.S. Senate, I won’t easily forget the mother and father from Worland who explained to me that each year they used all their vacation days to travel to Mexico in order to buy a year’s worth of drugs for their son’s cancer therapy. In fact, an estimated 19 million Americans risk prosecution each year in order to buy their drugs illegally, for the simple reason that if they don’t, they can’t afford to take their medicine. Congress’s immoral behavior (yes, it is immoral to permit a system that leaves parents unable to care for their children) creates a public health emergency because, despite millions of Americans crossing the border to buy medicine, a staggering 29 percent of us are still unable to afford to take our drugs as prescribed. As a nation we are getting sicker and risking further health problems because, unlike the governments of other developed nations, Congress chooses the profits of their donors over the health of their citizens.