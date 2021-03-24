Dodson: Carbon capture and the SCALE Act: Don’t hold your breath

Representative Liz Cheney recently joined a handful of other members of congress to advance the “Storing CO2 and Lowering Emissions Act” (nicknamed SCALE). Governor Mark Gordon quickly sent a letter to congress offering his support for the bill. But let’s not hold our collective breath while believing that SCALE is going to make a dent in our current economic problems.
I hate being the dog in the manger, just when we’re being told that carbon capture technology might save coal and our economy. But to suggest to a family in Kemmerer or Gillette, who is worried about whether they can stay in their home so their kids will be able to graduate from the same high school, that SCALE will help them in time is cruelly misleading.
First, the bill does not affect coal fired plants directly, but instead aims to add infrastructure to transport and then store carbon emissions in the ground. That may seem promising, but coal fired plants are only one part of the carbon capture equation—and likely the least important for SCALE. In fact, the word “coal” does not appear once in the 46-page bill. Cement and steel plants also emit massive amounts of carbon into the atmosphere, and while we have alternatives to high-carbon electrical generation, such as wind and solar, we don’t have the same low emission alternatives to making cement or steel. As a result, SCALE is likely to focus on providing infrastructure for those industries instead of coal fired plants.
Second, SCALE offers us millions, when we need billions. SCALE authorizes roughly $65 million per year for looking into, and developing, transportation and storage infrastructure. $65 million may seem like a lot of money, until you consider that the oil and gas industry spends twice that amount every year just entertaining congress through their lobbying efforts.
SCALE also authorizes $500 million per year for commercialization programs. That also needs to be put into perspective. I’m an owner of an oil and gas pipeline logistics company, and a reasonable estimate we use for building this type of pipeline is $75 per foot. That means a mere one hundred miles of pipeline would cost $40 million. Which is why estimates to build the Keystone pipeline eventually added up to $8 billion.
Project Tundra, the only active carbon sequestration project in the country, has a price tag of $1.3 billion and will require an additional $3 billion in subsidies to be economically viable—and that’s just for a single plant. Just to keep up with current coal plant retirements, it would cost nearly one hundred billion dollars in construction and tax subsidies alone.
Third, the bill itself is unlikely to pass for years. That’s just how things work in Washington DC. Next, given the approval process for pipelines, and then how long such projects take to construct, building a national CO2 pipeline infrastructure would be at least a decade under the most promising assumptions—not much help for a Wyoming family worried about this month’s mortgage.
And let’s remember that building a pipeline and finding places to store the CO2 is the easy part of carbon capture. The hardest part is finding coal plants to retrofit carbon capture technology. Project Tundra, if it gets off the ground, is expected to take a minimum of four years to build, But we’re in a race against time. In the four years it will take to bring Tundra’s 450 megawatts on-line, we’ll have retired 27,000 megawatts of existing coal capacity—the equivalent of fifty Project Tundra’s.
The SCALE Act may serve a useful purpose in our broader energy strategy. For that Rep. Cheney and Gov. Gordon should be applauded for their vision. But building out CO2 infrastructure is long-term stuff, and we can’t be allowed to believe that help is around the corner—we’ve tried that in the past and should know better.
Nothing contemplated in the “Storing CO2 and Lowering Emissions Act” will solve the emergency facing our state, and any effort to create false hope only allows us to postpone making hard decisions while our coal communities are suffering today. Let’s cheer on SCALE, while getting back to solving our current problems.
David Dodson is a resident of Wyoming and an entrepreneur who has helped create over 20,000 private sector jobs. He is on the faculty of the Stanford Graduate School of Business where he teaches courses on small business and entrepreneurship. He is a frequent guest on Fox Business and CNBC.