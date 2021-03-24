Dodson: Carbon capture and the SCALE Act: Don’t hold your breath

Representative Liz Cheney recently joined a handful of other members of congress to advance the “Storing CO2 and Lowering Emissions Act” (nicknamed SCALE). Governor Mark Gordon quickly sent a letter to congress offering his support for the bill. But let’s not hold our collective breath while believing that SCALE is going to make a dent in our current economic problems.

I hate being the dog in the manger, just when we’re being told that carbon capture technology might save coal and our economy. But to suggest to a family in Kemmerer or Gillette, who is worried about whether they can stay in their home so their kids will be able to graduate from the same high school, that SCALE will help them in time is cruelly misleading.

First, the bill does not affect coal fired plants directly, but instead aims to add infrastructure to transport and then store carbon emissions in the ground. That may seem promising, but coal fired plants are only one part of the carbon capture equation—and likely the least important for SCALE. In fact, the word “coal” does not appear once in the 46-page bill. Cement and steel plants also emit massive amounts of carbon into the atmosphere, and while we have alternatives to high-carbon electrical generation, such as wind and solar, we don’t have the same low emission alternatives to making cement or steel. As a result, SCALE is likely to focus on providing infrastructure for those industries instead of coal fired plants.