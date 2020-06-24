Dodson: Common sense: The economy can't roar back

Third, nearly 17% of our nation’s GDP is public spending by state and local governments – everything from new courthouses to playground swings. That spending has increased every year over the last five years, fueling much of the country’s economic growth. But the pandemic strained state and local government reserves, and tax receipts will be down. In the next year, fewer fire trucks will be built and sold, last year’s high school football uniforms will be fine for another year, and the proposed sewer project will have to wait for better times.

Fourth, there are segments of the economy that are seasonal in nature, and these sectors can’t make up for lost revenue until next year. The August trip to Disneyland, the September wedding that was moved to Zoom, and the October trade show in Nashville won’t happen. The families and businesses that depend upon income from these types of events won’t see a recovery until next year.

Fifth, people and businesses are going to be more cautious with spending. Many of us dipped deep into our savings. Those funds need to be replenished for retirement and security. Which means that this winter will not be the year to replace the snow shovel with a snowblower, in spring many homeowners will decide that the cracks in the deck will be fine for another year, and that 2021 is not the year to upgrade the television to the latest 4K technology.

These commonsense realities can’t be changed by a President’s tweet or a Senator’s emoji. This matters because over the last four months we’ve built one trillion-dollar bridge after another, none of them coming close to getting us to the other side. The initial CARES act assumed we’d be back to normal in only eight weeks, a naïve position that left Congress and the Treasury scrambling to build a second multi-trillion-dollar bridge within weeks of completing the first one. Rather than building yet another bridge to nowhere, we need to face our situation head-on, and focus on long-term economic prescriptions.

Dave Dodson lives in Wyoming and is a former CEO, professor at Stanford University and Wyoming Republican candidate for U.S. Senate. Read more from his archive at davedodson.com/news.

