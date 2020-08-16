Dodson: COVID-lock: the price of partisanship

Stone by stone, they built castles which protect roughly 90% of them from losing their jobs each election in the face of a 70% disapproval rate. It is a protective system that allows Mitch McConnell to have the second-lowest Senate approval rating among his own constituents, and still have his upcoming election ranked safe. These statistics are not anomalies, but the result of fifty years of institutional self-protection, leading to safe jobs for Congresspeople but of no help to Wyoming families.

The grand idea was that someone like Utah’s Mitt Romney, who grew up the son of a CEO and then forged his own glittering career in business, would sit across from New Mexico’s Martin Heinrich, whose mother was a seamstress and who spent most of his career working for nonprofits, and bring their diverse experiences and viewpoints to the table, regardless of party, to craft effective legislation — creating solutions greater than any one legislator could construct by themselves. But instead, in return for institutional protection handed out by the party leaders, our senators and Congresspeople emerge from their castles only to release on camera a few harmless arrows at the other side, cheer for themselves and then retreat back to fecklessness — doing as they are instructed by the leaders of their respective political parties.