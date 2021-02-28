Dodson: Data Centers: Wyoming’s Next Powder River Basin

Defeating House Bill 88, which would have eliminated the tax preferences to data centers is not enough if we want our piece of this growing industry. To get our fair share of the $20 billion spent annually in construction of new centers (creating high paying jobs that use many of the skills found in our mining sector), we need to embrace renewable energy.

A data center is an enormous building filled with routers and switches, controllers and firewalls. They are the factories of tomorrow, and are mostly owned by enormous and wealthy companies—which is why I understand the frustration felt by backers of House Bill 88 who question why Microsoft can skip paying Wyoming taxes, while the owner of the gun shop or lumber yard pay theirs? Nonetheless, other states are offering these same tax breaks. Which means that if we want to get into the game, we have to pay the ante.

However, competing on tax abatement alone is not enough to wrest business from nearby states like Utah and Nevada, which have over ten times the number of data centers as Wyoming and are closer to metropolitan areas. Fortunately, our state has something owners of data centers need far more than tax abatement: massive fiber backbones, land, and if we so choose, a low carbon footprint.