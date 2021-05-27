Dodson: Don’t fall for the political purity test

With the excommunication of Liz Cheney from the party leadership, what was intended to be a sleepy mid-term political season is shaping up to be a bellwether for what we look for in a congressperson. Most candidates seem to be running on a platform of partisan purity, which is exactly what the political parties want. Don’t fall for it. While 70% of the state was disappointed with the results of the 2020 election, we have more important issues facing our state than preserving Donald Trump’s political legacy.
Globally we are ranked 73rd in maternal mortality, 41st in life expectancy, and 45th in child mortality. Put more bluntly, it's more dangerous to be in the US these days than it was before. It gets even worse for our state. Among the other fifty states, we are 46th worst for deaths due to cancer, and have the 44th highest rate of diabetes. Wyoming is the bottom fifth for births to unmarried mothers. Meanwhile our state is bankrupt, our drinking water is at risk, and our bridges are crumbling. As our national energy grid shifts from coal, we have communities are in danger of becoming ghost towns.
While government is not the solution to everything, it does matter. Which is why I looked at nearly 100 years of data that showed congressional voting patterns. I found that for the first fifty years, it was routine to vote with the other party to pass good policy. For example, when President Nixon signed the Clean Air in 1970, the senate passed it without a single nay vote, and in the House only one person voted against the bill. When George H.W. Bush signed the updated act, it passed the senate 89 to 11. Under a Republican president, the Endangered Species Act sailed through the senate unanimously and in the House 390 to 12. Even when we were not exclusively of one mind, like when Medicare passed in the senate 70 to 34, senators were not sorted solely on partisan affiliation—fully a quarter of those voting disagreed on the policy and crossed party lines in both directions.
Laws like these were passed while congressional party leadership changed hands, presidents of both parties occupied the White House, a war raged in Vietnam, and Nixon resigning under threat of impeachment. That’s what a functioning democracy looks like.
But decades of sorting us by party purity have ground our system to a halt. No Democrats voted for Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and not a single Republican voted for the Affordable Care Act. Under President Obama we signed the Paris Accords and cancelled the Keystone Pipeline, only to withdraw from the accords and approve the pipeline under Trump, so that four years later we can re-join Paris and re-cancel Keystone under President Biden—in the process whipsawing the Wyoming economy. This is what a non-functioning democracy looks like.
Over the last generation, the political industry has carefully sorted us by tribe, creating a historic shift in how we view ourselves, and in the process grinding government to a halt. In 1980, only about 12% of U.S. counties voted overwhelmingly for one candidate (20 points or more). Today our neighborhood are sorted so strongly along party lines that the percentage of “landslide” counties has risen to 55%. Today we more strongly associate with our political party than our religion. Which is just how they want it.
Government is not the solution to all our ills, but it does serve a role. And over the last half century it has been increasingly absent from the scene, unable to accomplish anything other than perfect and refine a duopoly system that fuels the party interests while failing to fulfill its mission.
Which is why the party apparatus would like Wyoming to base their next vote on party purity instead of issues such as Medicare expansion, how to balance our state budget, or what specifically we need to do to expand our economic base. But it is our job to pay attention and support candidates who want to create good policy (regardless of who first thought of it) instead of those using division as the tool for winning elections.
I don’t know how I will vote in 2022, but when I decide it will be based on what is best for Wyoming towns like Gillette, Rawlins, and Glenrock…not that of Mar Lago, Florida.
David Dodson is a resident of Wyoming and an entrepreneur who has helped create over 20,000 private sector jobs. In 2018 he was a candidate in the Republican Primary for Wyoming’s US Senate. He is on the faculty of the Stanford Graduate School of Business where he teaches courses on small business and entrepreneurship. He is a frequent guest on Fox Business and CNBC.