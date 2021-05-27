Dodson: Don’t fall for the political purity test

With the excommunication of Liz Cheney from the party leadership, what was intended to be a sleepy mid-term political season is shaping up to be a bellwether for what we look for in a congressperson. Most candidates seem to be running on a platform of partisan purity, which is exactly what the political parties want. Don’t fall for it. While 70% of the state was disappointed with the results of the 2020 election, we have more important issues facing our state than preserving Donald Trump’s political legacy.

Globally we are ranked 73rd in maternal mortality, 41st in life expectancy, and 45th in child mortality. Put more bluntly, it's more dangerous to be in the US these days than it was before. It gets even worse for our state. Among the other fifty states, we are 46th worst for deaths due to cancer, and have the 44th highest rate of diabetes. Wyoming is the bottom fifth for births to unmarried mothers. Meanwhile our state is bankrupt, our drinking water is at risk, and our bridges are crumbling. As our national energy grid shifts from coal, we have communities are in danger of becoming ghost towns.