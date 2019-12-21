Dodson: Five lies about the deficit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Second, nearly $6 trillion of our national debt is borrowed from Social Security, Medicare and military retirement programs which are temporarily overfunded. In the next eleven years those programs will need that money back in order to meet their obligations.

Third, our government has no plan on how to repay the $6 trillion when it comes due or how to fund the additional $47 trillion they have hidden from us. Make no mistake, this is money that will be needed by millions of retirees to heat their homes and pay their grocery bills.

Fourth, forty percent of the money we borrow comes from foreign governments and investors — China being the largest. Unless we act soon, we will enter this fiscal crisis with China as our largest single creditor.

Because we need their loans more than they need our soybeans, it won’t matter what trade deal we come up with today. In a dozen years they will be able to strike any deal they want.

Fifth, at a time when interest rates are at historical lows and the economy is booming, this country can’t pay its bills. That should scare us because when interest rates return to historical averages (which they eventually will) our interest expense will exceed our entire military budget, and when the economy takes a pause, our already climbing deficit will explode.