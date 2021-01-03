Dodson: Keep It Simple Stupid: COVID and Wyoming tourism

While these questions might seem like details to be sorted out later, they are exactly the type of complication that Johnson understood cause systems to break down, take longer, and cost more money—situations that benefit from KISS. Fortunately, the CDC allows states flexibility to meet their individual state requirements. Which means Wyoming’s Department of Health can modify their procedures for addressing this complex logistical challenge if they so choose.

If COVID vaccinations were a stealth bomber, Kelly Johnson might suggest we vaccinate based on a simple criterion such as what is on our driver’s license. For example, vaccinate those over the age of 65, and then maybe jump to those of school age who are more likely to spread COVID. Johnson would presumably point out that if the criteria are simple, every doctor and drug store pharmacist can focus on vaccinating as many Wyomingites as quickly as possible. As a guy with a potentially dangerous underlying health condition, I prefer to take my chances with a fast and efficient process that accelerates the whole state toward “herd immunity” rather than a procedure that may be well-intended, but nonetheless confusing, cumbersome, and slow.

As Lockheed discovered, you can’t get a plane in the air or vaccinate 400,000 Wyomingites in the fastest way possible if the quest for perfection leads to an overly complex system. KISS is not only good for our health, but also for our economy. Time is of the essence. Soon families outside of our state will be deciding whether to float Wyoming’s Green River or Idaho’s Salmon River. It would be nice if the Wyoming Office of Tourism could tell them, “Wyoming is the safest state in the country.”

David Dodson is a resident of Wyoming and an entrepreneur who has helped create over 20,000 private sector jobs. In 2018 he ran for the US Senate in the Republican Primary. He is on the faculty of the Stanford Graduate School of Business where he teaches courses on small business and entrepreneurship. He is a frequent guest on Fox Business and a guest for small business issues on CNBC.

