Dodson: Liz Cheney and the case for term limits

The day Rep. Liz Cheney announced she would not run for the U.S. Senate, I received the following email: “I’m sure you’ve seen the news, pretty bummed, I was really wanting to make the run.” Just like that, a dozen would-be contenders with fresh ideas and varied backgrounds gave up because the seat would no longer be “open.” Given Liz Cheney’s age she’ll likely hold that seat for 25-30 more years, such that my friend and others like him will never have the chance to run for Congress in their lifetime. This isn’t healthy for democracy or Wyoming — and is the strongest case I know for federal term limits.

We know the statistics by heart. Congress has a dismal approval rating but a 90 percent re-election rate. Some argue that’s because we may not like Congress as a whole, but we love our representative. But going into the 2018 elections, a third of all Senators had an approval rating of 43 percent or less. Reelection rates are high not because politicians are delivering results but because they have used their powers to build a fortress between them and us. For example, in 2014 Congress voted to cap individual contributions to a federal PAC at $5,000. But then, in an astonishing act of self-dealing, gave the PAC’s run by the two political parties – and only those PAC’s – a $106,000 limit. Through high-tech geocoding, gerrymandering allows politicians to choose their voters instead of voters choosing their politicians. Party primaries, and the rules governing them, are decided by an apparatus openly committed to protecting incumbents, creating a system where the players also get to be the umpires.