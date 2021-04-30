Dodson: Mining and Greenpeace can save Wyoming

That explains how in 2017 bitcoin used about 7 terawatt-hours of power, while today that number is about 120 terawatt hours. All to make the same number of bitcoins.

The critical resource in mining bitcoins is cheap electricity, not computer smarts. Today nearly 75% of bitcoin mining is in China and Russia, where during the wet season miners rely on cheap hydroelectric power, and in the dry season by burning some of the world’s dirtiest and highest-polluting coal. In just the last three years the share of bitcoin production using Chinese coal has doubled, while bitcoin production in countries like Norway and Canada is becoming insignificant. Bitcoin is the gas-guzzling SUV of currencies.

That’s where Wyoming comes in.

There are only so many bitcoins that can be made per day. This means that every bitcoin made in Wyoming using our abundant wind, sunshine and low-sulfur coal is one less bitcoin made using higher-polluting energy sources elsewhere. Instead of using legislation to force coal plants to stay open, Wyoming could use those same plants to power bitcoin mining operations, reducing the world’s carbon footprint while preserving Wyoming jobs.