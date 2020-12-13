Dodson: Morality, religion, and Wyoming’s budget crisis

In 1977, then Vice President Hubert Humphrey said, “The moral test of government is how that government treats those who are at the dawn of life, the children; those who are in the twilight of life, the elderly; those who are in the shadows of life, the sick, the needy and the handicapped.” No doubt those words were inspired not from his political life but from his faith as a devout Protestant. Which reminds us that how we solve our state budget crisis is not a fiscal crossroads, but a moral crossing.
For decades we milked coal royalties as if it were our right. Forgetting that if 60 million years ago those peat bogs had formed 100 miles to the east, all that revenue would have gone to South Dakota. And despite a 20 year notice that utilities were migrating to natural gas and renewables, our politicians prioritized their short-term political careers over Wyoming’s future, by not addressing Wyoming’s unsustainable tax structure. In so doing, we became addicted to coal royalty, and they got to keep their political jobs.
It did not have to be this way. Working in the energy sector in Texas, I experienced what happens when oil prices drop from $120 to $35 per barrel. It was brutal. But Texas adopted a different mindset than ours, summarized by the bumper sticker: “Lord, please grant me one more oil boom, I promise not to piss it away!” When prices improved, Texas leaders took their head out of the peat bogs and invested in new industries, improved their infrastructure, and created one of the finest education systems in the country. Despite swings in energy prices, they consistently rank in the top five in the nation for GDP growth.
Instead of preparing for this eventuality, our leadership “pissed it (our advantage) away.” Which is why those same politicians cannot now ask our children, our elderly, and the needy to bear the burden of a squandered coal boom, just to avoid the political risk of saying aloud what we all know to be true: the free lunch is over.
Wyoming needs to create a fair and equitable tax structure for those that can bear the cost. We’ve rejected taxes as if it were our birthright to get our services for free, forever. But if the math means that free lunch comes at the expense of our children, for example, we need to recognize difference between rugged independence, and the moral question of selfishness.
Governor Mark Gordon has done his best given his constitutional requirements to balance the budget. But his plan includes cutting $2.75 million from the Wyoming Home Services program, which allows our seniors to stay in their home instead of being placed in an institution. When I ran for U.S. Senate in 2018, I had lunch with a group of seniors in Laramie. One woman told me a heartbreaking story of how she had to sell virtually everything she owned and move into a facility. She described for me the kitchen table that she and her late husband owned. It wasn’t fancy or expensive, she said, but it had reminded her of him. It was taken away by a college student in a yard sale. She cried when she told the story, and so did I.
In Wheatland not long ago, my wife Wendy and I had breakfast at one of our favorite cafes. Wendy strikes up conversations wherever we go, which is why I got to hear the story of a mother who, in order to qualify for assistance, drives four hours to Green River for her son’s autism treatment. Our Governor proposes a massive $135 million reduction for the Wyoming Department of Health, which will directly impact families like hers who, to use Humphrey’s words, through no fault of their own live in the “shadows of life.”
Preparing our children is among the highest moral calling, yet programs that offer them a strong future are being reduced or eliminated. The University of Wyoming and our community colleges will see their budgets slashed by nearly 15%. Under the Governor’s plan, the Department of Family Services will eliminate our Boy’s School in Worland and the Girl’s School in Sheridan. No one wants to pay taxes, but if in so doing we deny a Wyoming child the same education and preparation we received, are we not confusing a fiscal crisis with a moral crisis?
Gordon announced that “every cut will hurt.” But is that to fall disproportionately on our children, our disabled neighbors, and our seniors, just so we can receive what services remain for free? This is the time for our Governor to trade his political skill for fearless leadership. It is the time to set aside worries about re-election. Because this particular crossroad asks that we make a choice about our fundamental values—and for many our faith, because there is another bumper sticker I’m reminded of: “What would Jesus do?”
Editor’s note: Dave Dodson’s Nov. 29 column, “Wyoming’s crypto-blockchain giveaway,” should have made clear that shell corporations for cryptocurrency banks are illegal, and executives of any bank headquartered in Wyoming are required to live in state. To our knowledge, cryptocurrency banks headquartered in Wyoming are in compliance with this statute.
David Dodson is a resident of Wyoming and an entrepreneur who has helped create over 20,000 private sector jobs. In 2018 he ran for the US Senate in the Republican Primary. He is on the faculty of the Stanford Graduate School of Business where he teaches courses on small business and entrepreneurship. He is a frequent guest on Fox Business and a guest for small business issues on CNBC.
