Dodson: Morality, religion, and Wyoming’s budget crisis

In 1977, then Vice President Hubert Humphrey said, “The moral test of government is how that government treats those who are at the dawn of life, the children; those who are in the twilight of life, the elderly; those who are in the shadows of life, the sick, the needy and the handicapped.” No doubt those words were inspired not from his political life but from his faith as a devout Protestant. Which reminds us that how we solve our state budget crisis is not a fiscal crossroads, but a moral crossing.

For decades we milked coal royalties as if it were our right. Forgetting that if 60 million years ago those peat bogs had formed 100 miles to the east, all that revenue would have gone to South Dakota. And despite a 20 year notice that utilities were migrating to natural gas and renewables, our politicians prioritized their short-term political careers over Wyoming’s future, by not addressing Wyoming’s unsustainable tax structure. In so doing, we became addicted to coal royalty, and they got to keep their political jobs.