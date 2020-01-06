Dodson: Partisanship now becomes dangerous

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

All of which appears lost among most of our nation’s always-certain lawmakers. How else to describe Senator Bernie Sanders confidence that “Trump’s dangerous escalation brings us closer to another disastrous war in the Middle East,” or Senator John Barrasso’s machinelike support when Trump showed prior restraint in the face of deadly attacks against U.S. targets, yet within minutes of the assassination assured Americans that the action will prevent further strikes against American citizens.

In today’s partisan world there is no tolerance for nuance or dissention and a lust for soundbites among Members of Congress. Therein lies the danger because our system of government depends upon the legislative branch acting independently from the executive branch. We rely on our Senators and Congresspeople not to parrot party-line talking points in advance of the next election, but to judiciously review the evidence and make independent conclusions. Putting an American son or daughter in the way of an IED is not about political party fealty, but about exercising prudence without regard to the next election.