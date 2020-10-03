Dodson: Ronald Reagan’s favorite window

The morning after the first Presidential debate, I woke saddened that the moderator needed to ask whether the candidates would honor a peaceful transition or felt the need to ask them to denounce white supremacy. I watched a debate that was embarrassing, and I woke wanting to recall a different time, different presidents and different presidential challengers — if only so I could explain to my three daughters that it was not always like this.

Remembering that Ronald Reagan talked of our country as a “city upon a hill,” using the poetry of John Winthrop describing America as an early pilgrim, I watched Reagan’s last conversation with us as president. Technically I suppose it was an address to the nation, but seeing him, you found yourself feeling more like being on a walk with your grandfather.

He first confesses that being president for eight years left him somewhat apart from the rest of us.