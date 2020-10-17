Dodson: Saving Wyoming coal communities: step one, change our image

Like it or not, much of America has a pretty poor opinion of coal. Two-thirds of Americans want the federal government to do more to reduce the effects of climate change, and three-quarters of our country want to see the country prioritize renewables over fossil fuels. By the way, that view is not just held by liberal-Green New Deal-socialists. 49 percent of those who self-describe as “conservative” also want to see renewables prioritized over fossil fuels; and if that doesn’t surprise you, in states with coal mines, half the state’s population is in favor of phasing out all coal-fired power plants!
The Trump Administration did not bring back coal jobs for two reasons. First, as I’ve written in previous columns, coal’s true threat is not the Green New Deal but natural gas. Which means instead of slapping a bumper sticker on your pickup that reads, If You’re Hungry and Out of Work, Eat an Environmentalist, it should say: Eat a Natural Gas Producer.
Second, except for politicians who want to use coal miners as props for getting votes, no one really cares much about our coal communities. How else to describe in the face of six Wyoming coal bankruptcies in the last four years (with Donald Trump as president and a Wyoming delegation that includes the Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on the Budget, and a Senator and Congresswoman in the Party leadership), we’ve been unable to get a anything beyond a soundbite to help the families and communities in Campbell and Sweetwater County, suffering from those bankruptcies.
Nonetheless we have cards to play that will buy us some time, but all of them – and I mean all of them – require us to build bridges of trust and common purpose with environmentalists and the moderate and Democratic side of America. In so doing, we might listen to the wisdom of Abraham Lincoln: “Do I not destroy my enemies when I make them my friend?”
What is key to understand is that these initiatives, which I will outline in more detail in subsequent columns, require buy-in from the very constituents and organizations that we have waged war with—a war that we have clearly lost as currently fought.
For example, expanding exports to displace Chinese and Indonesian coal, have a compelling environmental argument as the fastest way to immediately reduce greenhouse emissions -- a case Australia made before the United Nations at the "Paris Accords," which then was followed by robust Australian exports to China. But instead of taking Australia’s clever path of working with environmental groups, we hopelessly file lawsuits against neighboring state and environmental organizations, wasting time and money with no hope of success.
We need a modern battle plan, which starts with finding new allies by reminding America that when the Clean Air and Clean Water Acts were amended, it was Wyoming’s Powder River Basin’s low-sulfur coal, safely and inexpensively mined under the strictest environmental standards, that made our nation’s air healthier to breathe and our waters safer to drink. We need to show America what our Wyoming landscape looks like after the mining is over, what we do to reclaim the land to a state better than before the mine opened.
In explaining coal to the rest of the nation, we also need to put faces and names to the conversation — that Gillette is not just a source of coal, but a community of schools, playgrounds, hospitals, and small businesses. Reminding America that these neighborhoods bailed out the nation following the environmental legislation of the Nixon Administration, and in return for that service would like help as they now transition to an economy less dependent on coal. But to do so, the rest of the country needs to see Kemmerer not as a dot on a map, but a community of people.
When the country’s demand for anthracite coal went away, so did the mines and the neighborhoods near my grandfather’s coal mines in Appalachia. A few years back, I went to visit those communities, and all I found were outlines of once-vibrant small towns along the coal seams of the Appalachian Valley. That doesn’t need to happen to Gillette or Kemmerer. But to do so, we need a modern battle plan and that strategy begins with finding commonality with those who have historically been our advisories.
David Dodson is a resident of Wyoming and an entrepreneur who has helped create over 20,000 private sector jobs. He is on the faculty of the Stanford Graduate School of Business where he teaches courses on small business and entrepreneurship. He is a frequent guest on Fox Business and CNBC.
