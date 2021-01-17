Dodson: Senator Barrasso -- make friends with Mayor Pete

For many companies given the choice between a congested and overbuilt Ft. Collins versus these attractive Wyoming communities, the choice is easy as long as their needs for access are addressed. The same holds true for the southwest corner of our state, which is only an hour from Salt Lake City’s airport.

We have a history of thinking small while other states act boldly. This could be our time.

But to do so, Wyoming needs to remember that relationships matter, and this is where some of the state’s past leaders —such as Sens. Alan Simpson and Malcolm Wallop — were masterful. They knew the value of old-fashioned horse trading and friendship.

No doubt there will be times when the Biden administration will need some Republican votes to get past the filibuster threshold, which is when Barrasso can cash in on a relationship with the secretary of transportation to create long-term good for the state.

Jabs at the other side on cable news are not going to solve our state’s economic crisis, but some friendships might.

There are issues that our state and a Biden administration won’t agree upon, coal being one of them. Nonetheless, Barrasso has shown expertise in the area of transportation, and as both the senior member of our Washington delegation and a member of the Republican leadership structure, he is in an ideal position to work with moderates like incoming Secretary Buttigieg to create a vision for Wyoming that will last well beyond any one politician’s term.

David Dodson is a resident of Wyoming and an entrepreneur who has helped create over 20,000 private sector jobs. In 2018 he ran for the US Senate in the Republican Primary. He is on the faculty of the Stanford Graduate School of Business where he teaches courses on small business and entrepreneurship, and is a frequent guest on Fox Business and a for small business issues on CNBC.

