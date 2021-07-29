Dodson: Senator Lummis, sell your bitcoin

Finally, Lummis is giving out financial advice without regard to the laws, regulations, and standards we have for financial advisors. The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Investment Advisors Act of 1940 exist to protect people from investment advice that does not follow protective guidelines, such as not understanding the person’s individual financial situation and risk appetite.

In the same CNBC interview. Lummis offered brazen investment advice to everyone, such as “I see bitcoin as a great store of value”; “I encourage [Americans] to save bitcoin for their retirement”; and “I think one of the strongest stores of value for the long run is bitcoin.”

If your grandmother had taken her advice last April, when she said in a national interview, “Save money in bitcoin … I’m a big advocate for bitcoin,” your grandmother would have lost a third of her investment in a matter of weeks.

There is no question that Lummis is a genuine and honest fan of cryptocurrency. She owned bitcoin long before becoming a senator and I believe her enthusiasm is driven by a genuine passion for cryptocurrency, not self-dealing. But none of this matters when it pertains to a senator separating her personal interests from that of her official duties.

If Sen. Lummis wants to use her power in Congress to increase demand for cryptocurrency generally, she must first eliminate her own personal financial interest. We need to know that those who use their power and influence to shape and advocate laws and regulations have neither the appearance, nor the actual existence, of conflicts.

David Dodson is a resident of Wyoming and an entrepreneur who has helped create over 20,000 private sector jobs. In 2018 he was a candidate in the Republican Primary for Wyoming’s US Senate. He is on the faculty of the Stanford Graduate School of Business where he teaches courses on small business and entrepreneurship. He is a frequent guest on Fox Business and CNBC.

