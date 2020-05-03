Dodson: Shake Shack, New York and the SBA

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Last month the private equity backed restaurant chain, Shake Shack, decided to give back the $10 million they borrowed from the Paycheck Protection Program. CEO Randy Garutti said it was because they no longer needed the money, but we all know the real reason: they got caught.

The public outcry against the company came when the Paycheck Protection Program ran out of money, something I told viewers on CNBC would happen just three days after the program began. It wasn’t a difficult prediction. And because the funds were thoughtlessly distributed on a first come, first served basis as opposed to giving preference to those with the greatest need, businesses run by MBAs and supported by investor networks managed the SBA and Treasury’s shifting rule changes to get first in line, while those with the greatest need were held up just long enough for all the money to be gone by the time they figured out the rules of the game.

An entire generation of family-owned businesses is now at risk of going out of business. Harvard Business School reported that 28 percent of Main Street businesses don’t expect to make it another month. Despite that, 30 percent didn’t plan to apply for the loans, convinced the system was rigged against them and the government wouldn’t forgive their loans.