Dodson: The Electoral College is killing coal

Biden can afford to lose Pennsylvania and get across the finish line with either North Carolina or Arizona. But he knows if he can stop Trump in Scranton, he and his wife Jill can start picking out new drapes for the Oval Office.

And don’t get your hopes up that Biden and the Democrats will have an Inauguration Day conversion and ban fracking as Trump has warned. Two of Pennsylvania’s House Districts are swing districts, one of which is in the heart of the state’s shale reserves. Moreover, just as Pennsylvania is critical to the 2020 election, the same will be so in 2024. Bipartisan loyalty to fracking has nothing to do with energy policy, but because millions of years ago, a whole lot of dinosaurs died and turned to shale in a key presidential swing state.

What’s more, it’s going to get worse. The largest natural gas producer, Texas, is in play this election and had Vice President Biden not said in the last few seconds of the final debate that he favored phasing out oil and gas production, there was a chance he might have won the state’s 38 electoral votes. But there is no doubt that demographic shifts in Texas are moving it purple.