Dodson: The GOP needs to support the Postal Service…or pay the price

In early spring, President Trump began warning us that the U.S. Postal Service may not be able to manage the flood of anticipated ballots this November.

Then last month, general counsel for the USPS Thomas J. Marshall went so far as to write a letter to all 50 states, informing them of concerns over the service’s ability to meet historical deadlines for ballots submitted by mail. In response, the House of Representatives passed a modest bill that gave the USPS $25 billion in additional funding and asked that any cost cutting — like reducing hours of service, worker overtime or changing operational procedures — be postponed until after the election.

Now the GOP is telling us that the concerns are all a hoax by the Democrats, and Sen. Mitch McConnell has said he won’t even allow the bill to be voted on. Huh? President Trump, who warned us for months that the Postal Service can’t handle the increase in volume, now tweets that the protective bill was a “money wasting HOAX.”