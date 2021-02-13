Dodson: Time for Wyoming to cut some deals of our own

We know from the Blackjewel bankruptcy, and the current settlement being considered by the judge, that those mine workers will be lucky to get a fraction of what they are owed. And the owner of the Decker coal mine, Lighthouse Resources — which filed for bankruptcy in December — appears to be following the model of the Westmoreland Coal Company, which after closing the Kemmerer mine arranged to toss out retiree obligations and the union contract.

But the Biden administration is now pushing a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill. The bill is certain to pass given the Democratic majorities in both chambers of Congress. Nonetheless, President Joe Biden would relish a shot at some Republican support. Since the bill is going to pass anyway, instead of wasting this opportunity, our two senators should take full advantage of the situation and cut the best deal possible for the people of Wyoming. There will never be a better time than when $1.9 trillion is up for grabs.

There’s sound free market justification cutting a deal that offers help for our mining communities. Through subsidies, the tax code and environmental regulations, the federal government picks winners and losers in the energy sector. Which is why it is completely appropriate to require assistance to those neighborhoods adversely impacted by government decisions.