Dodson: To reform Wyoming Primaries, follow Alaska

Senate File SF0145 proposes to change the primary rules in Wyoming, moving the party primaries up to May from August, and allowing for a run-off election in August between the top two finishers if no single candidate receives a majority of the vote. This is a step in the right direction, but since we’re at it, let’s address the other problem with our state’s primary system, cross-over voting, by adopting Alaska’s method of open primaries and rank-choice voting.
The first problem with our system is that in a crowded primary a candidate with support from less than a majority of the voters can prevail. In the 2018 governor’s race, because six viable candidates divided up the vote, Mark Gordon won with only 33% of the vote. If the proposed bill had been enacted, Gordon would have faced Foster Friess (who came in second place) in a run-off election.
But the bill before the legislature assumes that one of the top two finishers in a crowded primary always represents a majority of the voter’s interests. But in the case of the 2018 governor’s race, we can’t be certain. Third place Harriet Hageman was only 5,000 votes shy of second place finisher, Friess, while the remaining candidates received more than 23,000 votes collectively. Because we don’t know how many of those 23,000 voters preferred Hageman over Friess, maybe the right match up should have been between Gordon and Hageman. With SF0145 we’d never know. Let’s call this the “Hageman Effect.”
The simple solution is to implement rank-choice voting, which was used by the Wyoming Democratic Party in the 2020 presidential caucus and adopted by the voters of Alaska a few months ago. Today voters in more than twenty other states have adopted rank-choice voting. With rank-choice voting, voters rank their choices in order of preference. In counting the votes, the bottom finisher is eliminated, and voters who had selected that candidate have their votes instead count toward their second choice. If this sounds familiar, it’s because its exactly the same impact as a run-off election. This happens automatically—each time the bottom candidate is eliminated and their votes counted toward the remaining candidates—until one candidate receives a majority of the votes.
Compared to a run-off it’s cheaper (only one election to pay for), easier (voters only have to vote once) and more accurate (avoids the “Hageman Effect”).
But rank-choice voting only solves one of the two problems we have with Wyoming primaries. The second is cross-over voting, where in our state voters who are not ideologically affiliated with the Republican Party nonetheless vote in that primary so they can have a voice. The most famous crossover voter is Donald Trump, who acknowledged that when he lived in predominantly Democratic New York, he regularly voted in Democratic primaries. Some argue that Mark Gordon won more votes than Friess only because Democrats and unaffiliated voters “crossed over” to vote for him in the Republican primary,
In 2020 Alaska solved for both our problem by adopting rank-choice voting along with open primaries. In an open primary, everyone votes in one single primary, solving the issue of crossover voting. Then the top four finishers advance to the general election, where voters select the candidate who appeals to a majority through rank-choice voting.
Had this happened in 2018, Gordon, Friess, Hageman, and Democrat Mary Throne would have almost certainly advanced to the general election. Then in the general election, Wyoming voters would have ranked these four candidates using rank-choice voting, creating the same run-off effect hoped from in SF0145 without forcing voters to the polls twice, costing the state money, and avoiding the Hageman Effect.
And under a system of open primaries and rank-choice voting, what would have happened in the 2018 governor’s race? Using some safe assumptions about the preferences of each voter group, the final round of the general election would have been between Mark Gordon and Foster Friess.
David Dodson is a resident of Wyoming and an entrepreneur who has helped create over 20,000 private sector jobs. He is on the faculty of the Stanford Graduate School of Business where he teaches courses on small business and entrepreneurship. He is a frequent guest on Fox Business and CNBC.