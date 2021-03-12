Dodson: To reform Wyoming Primaries, follow Alaska

Senate File SF0145 proposes to change the primary rules in Wyoming, moving the party primaries up to May from August, and allowing for a run-off election in August between the top two finishers if no single candidate receives a majority of the vote. This is a step in the right direction, but since we’re at it, let’s address the other problem with our state’s primary system, cross-over voting, by adopting Alaska’s method of open primaries and rank-choice voting.

The first problem with our system is that in a crowded primary a candidate with support from less than a majority of the voters can prevail. In the 2018 governor’s race, because six viable candidates divided up the vote, Mark Gordon won with only 33% of the vote. If the proposed bill had been enacted, Gordon would have faced Foster Friess (who came in second place) in a run-off election.